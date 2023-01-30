ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

A new roundabout is coming to northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Construction is about to begin on a new roundabout in Weld County. The first phase of construction has begun on a roundabout west of Eaton at Weld County Road (WCR) 74 and WCR 33. Weld County officials said that while initial work is underway, road...
WELD COUNTY, CO
101.9 KING FM

Will Wyoming Actually Throw the Ball More in 2023?

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl didn't mince words -- his squad needs outside weapons. That isn't exactly breaking news. Wyoming again was one of the worst passing teams in the nation in 2022, averaging just 132.2 yards per outing through the air. That number ranks the Cowboys 125th out of 131 FBS programs. Four of the teams below in the standings -- New Mexico, Navy, Army and Air Force -- predominantly run an option offense.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

The Laradise Music Showcase Returns This February

The Laradise Music Showcase will be returning to town this February. This time, the showcase will be featuring Musketeer Gripweed from Fort Collins and Laramie's own Bob Lefevere and the Already Gone. The Event. Date: Friday, February 24. Time: 8 PM. Location: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E Garfield St.) Click...
FORT COLLINS, CO
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy