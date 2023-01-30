Within five minutes of tuning into my energy, Medium Fleur is already observing specific details about my life. She asks if I’ve gone through a breakup recently (yes), then asks if it was with the first person I saw as a potential life partner (also yes). I’m already impressed at the psychic medium’s insight, and that’s before she asks her next set of questions: Did I recently make a strong connection with someone, and do they live in a different city? My jaw drops as I respond yes to both. How on earth did she know?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO