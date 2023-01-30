ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID woman struck, killed by a train in Gainesville

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was killed Thursday morning after she was struck by a train off Dorsey Street in Gainesville. The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identifed the woman as Bonnie Carrillo, 50, who was said to be a member of Gainesville’s homeless community.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Woman killed in Forsyth County house fire

A woman from Cumming was killed Wednesday morning in a mobile home fire in northwest Forsyth County. According to Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers, Brittany Best, 36, was found dead at about 6 a.m. in the home on Watson Road. Crews were dispatched to the single-wide mobile home...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36

COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
COVINGTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties

A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified

Police have identified the four teenagers who were arrested Jan. 26 after allegedly breaking into dozens of vehicles at a hospital and apartment complex in Dunwoody. All face multiple felony charges, including theft, obstruction of justice,  possession of marijuana, stolen firearms, and burglary tools. A fifth juvenile who was not identified also faces multiple charges. […] The post Suspects arrested in Dunwoody multiple car break-ins identified appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

SWAT situation in Gwinnett County ends after man found dead in Buford home

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.
BUFORD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tractor-trailer crashes into GDOT building in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the ramp from I-75 South to I-285 East in Cobb County Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms the tractor-trailer ran into a GDOT power building. No injuries have been reported.
COBB COUNTY, GA

