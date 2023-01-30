ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Luke Bryan Headed To Minnesota This Fall During 'Country On Tour' Run

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZvgm_0kWNkt1l00
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan is headed to Minnesota!

The five-time Entertainer of the Year announced dozens of tour stops this morning (January 30) as he gears up for his "County On Tour." The nationwide trek features multiple special guests, including: American Idol winner Chayce Beckham , Tyler Braden , Ashley Cooke , Jackson Dean , Jon Langston , Conner Smith , Alana Springsteen and Hailey Whitters . The acts on the bill will vary by market.

Bryan's "Country On Tour" kicks off in Syracuse, New York, on June 15. After a number of stops in the U.S., Bryan will make his way to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on October 14. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Bryan said in a statement on Monday . “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Nut House members get first access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, January 31, at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. local time.

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

212K+
Followers
24K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy