Los Angeles County, CA

Parts of LA County see scattered showers, CHP escorts vehicles over Grapevine

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

A cold winter storm is bringing scattered showers throughout Los Angeles County Monday, and very low snow levels are expected creating snowy driving conditions on highways through the mountains and Antelope Valley.

The CHP is escorting vehicles over the Grapevine because of snowfall. Snow is expected to fall in mountain areas throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 4 a.m., Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland was reporting 0.79 inches of rain. Pasadena was reporting 0.69 inches of rain, Culver City was reporting 0.49 inches and La Canada Flintridge was reporting 0.46 inches.

Temperatures are forecast in the 40s and 50s with areas of frost by Tuesday morning.

Gusty northeast winds are expected Monday through Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. in the Los Angeles County mountains, Acton, Mount Wilson, and the Antelope Valley including Lancaster and Palmdale.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected from 2 to 5 inches at elevations from 3,000 to 4,500 feet, and 4 to 8 inches above 4,500 feet.

The highest snowfall is expected in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where 10 to 14 inches are possible in higher areas.

Southwest winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph, and easterly winds are expected throughout Monday.

In the Antelope Valley, light snow is expected in the foothills with 2 to 4 inches above 3,000 feet, creating slippery and dangerous driving conditions.

Snow may affect travel on portions of Highway 14 and Highway 138.

CBS LA

Firefighters extricate driver of vehicle that slammed into Altadena home

Emergency crews were forced to extricate the driver of a vehicle that slammed into a home in Altadena early Friday evening. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the car crashed into the home in the 2700 block of Santa Rosa Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. The driver of the car was trapped due to the crash, forcing firefighters to extricate them from inside the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety inspectors were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the home, as it is said to have suffered significant damage. 
ALTADENA, CA
CBS LA

2.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Castaic, followed by 3.0 tremor near Redlands

Did you feel it? A 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Castaic Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake registered at a depth of 0.5 kilometers at 9:49 p.m. Just 10 minutes later, a slightly stronger quake struck a little over a mile southwest of Redlands. The second earthquake registered at a depth of 11 kilometers. No injuries or damage have been reported as a result of the tremors. The earthquakes are the second and third to hit the Southland in the past three days, after a 2.9 magnitude hit near Sylmar on Wednesday. 
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Car crashes head-on into parked ambulance in North Hills

A car struck a parked ambulance head-on in North Hills early Friday morning, requiring two other ambulances to respond.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics were reportedly treating an overdose patient at the intersection of Chase Street and Sepulveda Blvd. at about 2:30 a.m. when the ambulance was struck, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The paramedics and the patient were in the back of the ambulance at the time of the collision. They were not injured. A second ambulance was summoned to transport the overdose patient, according to LAPD.The driver of the sedan was transported in a third ambulance and hospitalized with minor injuries.The cause of the crash was under investigation.The condition of the overdose patient was not released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Sunland-Tujunga collision: 2 hospitalized following fiery crash

The intersection of Foothill Blvd. and Sherman Grove Ave. was closed Thursday morning following a fiery two-car crash next to the Sunland Recreation Center at about 10:30 a.m.Los Angeles firefighters rescued a 45-year-old man from one car; they had to cut the man out of his car as it was reportedly engulfed in flames. That man was hospitalized in critical condition.A 75-year-old woman in the second car was hospitalized in serious condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

California mountain lion roadway deaths spark wildlife concerns

P-22, L.A.'s most famous mountain lion, captured the hearts of many as he roamed Griffith Park and the Hollywood Hills. He had to be euthanized in December after he was severely injured, likely from being hit by a car.Now a new University of California, Davis study shows that on average one to two mountain lions are struck each week on California roadways.Scientists are worried about the impact that's having on their population, and other wild animals in the state.No one knows exactly how many cougars live in California, but researchers say the numbers may be declining.The study recommends creating more wildlife crossings like the one currently being built across the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.Researchers are also experimenting with artificial-intelligence sensors along roadways that can spot wild animals and warn drivers to slow down or stop.On Saturday, the Greek Theatre is hosting a sold-out "celebration of life" for P-22. About 6,000 people are expected to attend, and the event will be streamed live.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Homes evacuated, sinkhole forms after water main bursts in Hollywood

A water-main break spouting a massive geyser of water damaged a bungalow and a fire truck Thursday night.Crews were sent to the 6000 block of W. Fountain Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of flooding. When they arrived, they found a geyser of water shooting approximately 30 feet into the air, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene and had reportedly shut down the water an hour later, but flooded streets remained.Several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution as a large sinkhole began to open...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Safe Streets grant targets improved safety for drivers, pedestrians

Part of the multimillion-dollar Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant awarded to California will target road and sidewalk improvements throughout Los Angeles County.One of L.A. County's top priorities for improvement is a stretch of roadway on Firestone Blvd., from Miramonte Blvd. to Grape Street in the Florence-Graham area.A $21.5-million grant for this area will also cover Alameda Street, between 83rd and 94th streets; and on 92nd Street, from Elm Street/Wilmington Ave. to Alameda Street.These roads are identified as "collision-concentration corridors."The countywide initiative to improve roads and sidewalks seeks to get to eliminate traffic deaths on unincorporated roads by 2035, called Vision Zero.According to the county, on average someone loses their life every five days on unincorporated roads.California received $133 million for these improvements, with federal funding from a 2021 infrastructure law for $5 billion over five years. Targeted improvements include:ADA curb rampsCurb extensionsRaised crosswalks and mediansHigh-visibility crosswalksSign improvements
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Peace and healing centers open across Los Angeles County

A program designed to provide Angelenos with spaces for peace and healing opened nine different community centers across Los Angeles County on Thursday. The $2 million program, overseen by the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department, launched the Peace & Healing Centers in different locations where pollution and overcrowding ranked highest in the county. Each center will offer 20 hours of healing programming per week for residents, to provide spaces for environmental, social and economic healing, allowing safe spaces during times of crisis. Workers will help visitors with mental health services, nutrition, parenting and job training."Too often, communities suffering from historic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAX power outage impacts some terminals, slowing operations

A 50 minute power outage at the Los Angeles International Airport impacted some terminals and traffic flights at the airport.The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.The airport tweeted out that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is working to solve the issue, and "some terminals, traffic lights and other systems may not have power."  The Transportation Security Administration briefly stopped screening passengers in most terminals, but the airfield was operating normally. It is not clear how many, or if any flights were impacted due to the outage.LAX said most of the power was restored as of 3:15 p.m. The cause of the outage is yet to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine

A chemical spill in Irvine prompted a hazardous materials investigation Thursday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 8 p.m. for a reported smell of gas in at the apartment, but they deemed the incident to be suspicious and contacted Irvine Police Department for assistance.Orange County Fire Authority reported that two people were evaluated at the scene, but denied medical care. Authorities evacuated all of the occupants while firefighters worked to ventilate the unit at the Village Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Spectrum Drive. Officers are working on a search warrant for the unit so they can further investigate. It was not immediately clear what the spilled chemical was. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Hills mansion fire prompts evacuations

Five homes were evacuated near a stubborn fire at the site of a 6,000-square-foot mansion under construction on Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills early Friday morning.Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way.The property contains a 6,000-square-foot mansion, where construction was under way prior to the fire.The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. was fighting the fire in defensive mode with a priority of protecting surrounding property. The department requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Multiple engines were at the scene.Five homes surrounding the property were evacuated as a safety precaution, but firefighters don't believe the homes are in danger.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Dana Point: Cyclist hit by car, stabbed by driver on PCH, identified

A Lexus driver struck a bicyclist on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday afternoon, then got out and stabbed the cyclist. The driver was held by Good Samaritans until officers arrived. The cyclist died in the hospital.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a white Lexus sedan hit a bicyclist riding northbound along PCH at the Crown Valley Parkway intersection.The OCSD said the cyclist was riding in the bike lane and stopped at a red light when he was struck from behind. The driver intentionally struck the cyclist, officials said.The Lexus...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

Car-to-car shooting leaves one person in critical condition in Riverside

Authorities are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting that occurred in Riverside late Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of E. La Cadena Drive just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a single-car crash in the area. When they arrived, they found the car had collided with a tree. As they assessed the situation, they found that one of the vehicle's occupants had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition. "Our officers have cordoned off the area and detectives arrived to investigate," Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. Detectives are searching for both a suspect and a motive in the incident. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

San Marino: Woman struck by hit-and-run driver

A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Los Robles Avenue in San Marino Wednesday morning.A woman about 70 years old was crossing Los Robles Avenue at Oak Street when she was struck by an unknown vehicle at about 6 a.m., according to the San Marino Police Dept.The driver fled in the vehicle without stopping to render aid, police said.An on-duty Pasadena police officer passed by the scene at about 6:05 a.m. and saw the woman lying in the street, according to San Marino Police Chief John Incontro.Police believe she was crossing the street where she was struck. There...
SAN MARINO, CA
CBS LA

Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sylmar

Did you feel it? A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck about a mile west of Sylmar at around 4:11 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers — nearly half a mile.Both San Fernando Police and Fire Departments say that they have not received any calls regarding damage or injuries as a result of the earthquake.
LOS ANGELES, CA
