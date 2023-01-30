ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
Behind the Band Name: Halestorm

When Halestorm first originated, frontwoman Lzzy Hale and her little brother, drummer Arejay Hale, couldn’t have imagined that the name that was a spinoff of their last name would stick with them throughout their illustrious career. The group actually started as a duo when Hale was 13 and her...
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab

Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing. The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
