Gun-Toting Would-Be Delivery Truck Driver Robber In Waldorf Tracked Down By Sheriff

Christopher Carrington Durham Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

The man who terrorized and threatened a pair of delivery drivers in Charles County has been apprehended and remains in custody in Prince George's County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Waldorf resident Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, is facing multiple assault charges following an incident in Pagnell Circle in his hometown where he targeted two drivers who had to go to extreme lengths to ensure their safety, investigators announced on Monday, Jan. 30.

According to the drivers, they were making a delivery when one of them spotted Durham standing near a car with a gun in his hand, at which point he yelled at his victims, who returned to the truck and locked themselves in the cargo portion of the vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

It is alleged that Durham then got into the truck and began banging on the door with the gun in an attempt to gain entry. While the victims were calling the police, officials say that Durham got out of the truck and fled the area in a black Nissan Sentra.

While searching for the vehicle, an officer from the sheriff’s office located the Nissan in Prince George's County after he had been involved in a reported shooting.

Durham was identified as the person involved in the assault of the deliveryman and he was taken into custody and charged with two counts each of first-degree and second-degree assault.

He is being held at the Prince George’s County Jail. No return court date has been announced.

