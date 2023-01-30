Deb Niemeier, the Clark Distinguished Chair of Energy and Sustainability at the University of Maryland’s A. James Clark School of Engineering, was awarded the 2023 Bower Award and Prize for Achievement in Science from the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. Founded in 1824, the Franklin Institute is a science museum and education center with more than 400,000 square feet of exhibit space. Dr. Niemeier will be honored at the Franklin Institute on April 27.

