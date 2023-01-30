I’m about a month late publishing this post I had ready in December. Life seems to always get in the way and there was no further example of that than 2022 as a whole. I can’t say there was a year where I learned more about myself and my camera than this past one. With that being said, I hope I don’t have to mature as much in 2023 all at once 🙂

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO