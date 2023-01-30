Read full article on original website
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
HS scores 2/2: Poky girls top Century, Snake River girls beat American Falls
GIRLS BASKETBALLPocatello 48, Century 36 Elle Hokanson scored 14 points for the Thunder, who will return to action next Thursday in what could be the 4A District 5 championship game. Snake River 49, American Falls 29 The Panthers will host Marsh Valley or American Falls on Monday in what could become the 3A District 5 championship game. Madison 56, Highland 34 The Rams’ season comes to an end in the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Sho-Ban 49, Clark County 16
Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store
POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
Opinion: Avoidable tragedy
By now, unless you have been living in a cave outside human contact, you know about the fatality of a child due to being mauled by a group of dogs on the Fort Hall reservation. A horrific tragedy and one that was completely preventable. Let the finger pointing begin and the significance of facts altered to justify previous actions. However, there will always be one fact beyond dispute: The life of a child was lost due to a group of aggressive dogs.
Pocatello advances to district title game with 48-36 win over Century
On Thursday, If Pocatello wanted to make a list of things that conspired against its girls hoops team, the Thunder could have whipped one up in no time. To earn a 48-36 win over Century and advance to next week’s 4A District 5 championship game, they had to overcome the following circumstances: • No Saige Hagler, who sat out with a concussion • No Taylee Rogers, who was sick ...
