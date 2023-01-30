ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okolona, MS

wcbi.com

Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New police station under construction in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The city of Booneville is investing $2.5 million dollars on a new police department located on Old Hwy 45. The current police department is rented by the city of Booneville. The new building, which used to be a Fred's pharmacy, is owned by the city. The...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Okolona school district strengthening security measures

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona municipal school district is beefing up security to keep students safe at its four schools. One of the major changes is the installation of a card scanning system. The card scanner scans staff IDs and sends the information to a security guard. They hired...
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather

NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power companies are doing what they can to stay connected to customers following an intense round of winter weather. Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.
wtva.com

Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement. Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting. The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Husband, wife swap places for Dist. 4 race; candidates pour into races for Dists. 1 and 5

In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County deputies search for suspect of December shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Highway 45 left Noxubee County deputies asking for help to find the gunman. The gunfire happened near the Septic Tank Shop back on December 1. Investigators said someone inside a small grey vehicle started shooting at a red Dodge Charger. There...
wtva.com

Team Coverage of Winter Weather Wednesday Morning

UNION, County (WTVA) - A winter weather advisory was in affect this morning until 12:00 p.m. today. The winter weather made road conditions dangerous, so we had a team coverage to monitor road conditions. Roads appeared to be clear on the drive to New Albany but we do advise drivers...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Winter weather conditions in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Winter weather conditions once again made road conditions dangerous in some surrounding counties. School leaders made the call to delay schools this morning for two hours to ensure the safety of children. With rain being in the mix of the winter weather ice has formed...
UNION COUNTY, MS

