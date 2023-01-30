ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

kezi.com

Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota...
CRESWELL, OR
kezi.com

Residents report attacks with pellet guns; Eugene police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1. According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect

SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
LANE COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning

A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon firefighters respond to mechanics shop fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A sizable fire in a mechanics shop was put out Wednesday evening thanks to efforts from the Lebanon Fire District, who arrived just in time to relieve a resident trying to put out the fire themselves. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters responded to a reported...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents

EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it

Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash

A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
PHILOMATH, OR
KVAL

Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR

