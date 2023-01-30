Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Man who attacked ex-girlfriend and bystander sentenced to prison
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man who punched an unrelated man and his ex-girlfriend at her place of work in 2022 in Creswell has pleaded guilty to assault and been sentenced to prison, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, back on June 21, 2022, Dakota...
KATU.com
Son accused of murdering father in rural Oregon home pleads guilty to manslaughter
STAYTON, Ore. — The son accused of killing his father in their rural Stayton home in 2019 has pled guilty to manslaughter, according to court documents. PREVIOUSLY | Son accused of murdering his father at rural Oregon home, deputies say. Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22 at the time of the...
kezi.com
Residents report attacks with pellet guns; Eugene police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1. According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.
OSP: 100-mph crash leaves 4 dead, 8-month-old girl injured
Four people died and an 8-month-old girl was injured in a head-on crash on Highway 226 in Linn County Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
kezi.com
Man’s life saved by bystanders, police after SUV overturns in canal, Albany police say
ALBANY, Ore. -- Quick action from bystanders and police helped save the life of a man who drove off the road and overturned into a canal Monday, the Albany Police Department said. According to the APD, officers responded to a reported rollover crash at Pacific Boulevard and Queen Avenue at...
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
kezi.com
Crumb Together assailant found guilty by jury; new cookie shop to open in same location
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of assaulting a business owner over the mask mandate enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic was found guilty on Wednesday, according to court documents. The assault took place at Crumb Together, a cookie restaurant in downtown Eugene, in November of 2021. Ricki Collin and Amy...
kezi.com
OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect
SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of McKenzie River obstruction near Olallie boat launch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River about a quarter-mile downstream of the Olallie boat launch, the sheriff's office announced in a press release. A tree is down across the river, completely blocking the channel...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man dies in crash Monday morning
A Lebanon man was pronounced dead Monday morning, Jan. 30, following a single-vehicle crash on Scravel Hill Road outside Albany, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 09:22 a.m., reporting the crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane, outside of Albany. The caller reported a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area, Duncan said.
kezi.com
Lebanon firefighters respond to mechanics shop fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A sizable fire in a mechanics shop was put out Wednesday evening thanks to efforts from the Lebanon Fire District, who arrived just in time to relieve a resident trying to put out the fire themselves. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters responded to a reported...
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
hh-today.com
Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it
Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
philomathnews.com
Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash
A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
KVAL
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
kezi.com
Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
kezi.com
Eugene woman warns parents after encounters in which random man touched her baby
EUGENE, Ore. -- A disturbing encounter with a man at a park in Eugene has one woman concerned for other parents. The woman took to social media after a man touched her baby and was lurking around watching kids play at Amazon Park. The woman said she was on the...
