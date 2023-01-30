Read full article on original website
wtva.com
West Point schools partnering with "Read to Them" for special reading program
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers across the state continue their efforts to recover the loss of learning caused during the pandemic. In West Point, the schools have adopted the "Mississippi Reads One Book" program as a way to boost literacy levels. The program is hosted by "Read to Them",...
wtva.com
Okolona school district strengthening security measures
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona municipal school district is beefing up security to keep students safe at its four schools. One of the major changes is the installation of a card scanning system. The card scanner scans staff IDs and sends the information to a security guard. They hired...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Teen Wins First Runner-Up in District B&G Youth of the Year Competition
This week, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi named Jahtonia Wilson of Haven Acres – Tupelo their 2023 Youth of the Year, with Oxford’s own Zoey Jones taking first runner-up. Each club in the BGCNM area nominates its Youth of the Year who then competes before a...
wtva.com
Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans. Branch President Gordon Turner said these...
wcbi.com
Local soul food restaurant continues serving community after 35 years
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Soul food or food for the soul. It’s a staple throughout the U.S. forged in the African American community. While soul food is loved by many, the restaurants that serve it have been in decline. Helen’s Kitchen is one of the few soul food...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville schools ask businesses to incentivize intersession attendance
STARKVILLE — As the first district in the Golden Triangle in recent years to adopt a modified calendar, Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is learning and adjusting as the school year progresses. Under the district’s modified calendar, students began school July 26 and will end the year June 1. There...
wcbi.com
Pastor works amid health crisis to help church raise money for new building
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Pastoring a church is a very demanding job. That can be especially true when the church is raising money for a new building and the church’s shepherd is facing a health crisis. “In January 2017, I first got diagnosed with stage four cancer, and...
wtva.com
Tupelo Career-Tech students preparing for regional SkillsUSA contest
Students taking classes to learn trade skills at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will demonstrate their abilities in an upcoming SkillsUSA competition.
wcbi.com
Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
wcbi.com
Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
wtva.com
Winter weather conditions in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Winter weather conditions once again made road conditions dangerous in some surrounding counties. School leaders made the call to delay schools this morning for two hours to ensure the safety of children. With rain being in the mix of the winter weather ice has formed...
Commercial Dispatch
Husband, wife swap places for Dist. 4 race; candidates pour into races for Dists. 1 and 5
In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
wcbi.com
Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
wcbi.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns about online scammers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scammers are everywhere and they are always looking for their next target. In Monroe County, the Sheriff’s Department shared on social media that multiple accounts have been hacked in the area. One incident almost led to a dangerous situation for a homeowner. Hackers...
wcbi.com
Ever-shifting workforce makes way for the rise of entrepreneurs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Working hard or hardly working is the question for our ever-shifting workforce. One business owner sees the shift as part of a greater awakening. 2021 was the beginning of the great resignation, and still, in 2023, employers are looking for workers to fill empty positions. And Columbus businessman Joe Baldwin said some workers are working for themselves.
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
wtva.com
Team Coverage of Winter Weather Wednesday Morning
UNION, County (WTVA) - A winter weather advisory was in affect this morning until 12:00 p.m. today. The winter weather made road conditions dangerous, so we had a team coverage to monitor road conditions. Roads appeared to be clear on the drive to New Albany but we do advise drivers...
