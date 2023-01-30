In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO