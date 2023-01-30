ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okolona, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Okolona school district strengthening security measures

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona municipal school district is beefing up security to keep students safe at its four schools. One of the major changes is the installation of a card scanning system. The card scanner scans staff IDs and sends the information to a security guard. They hired...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans. Branch President Gordon Turner said these...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville schools ask businesses to incentivize intersession attendance

STARKVILLE — As the first district in the Golden Triangle in recent years to adopt a modified calendar, Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is learning and adjusting as the school year progresses. Under the district’s modified calendar, students began school July 26 and will end the year June 1. There...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Career-Tech students preparing for regional SkillsUSA contest

Students taking classes to learn trade skills at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will demonstrate their abilities in an upcoming SkillsUSA competition. Tupelo Career-Tech students preparing for regional SkillsUSA contest. Students taking classes to learn trade skills at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will demonstrate their abilities in an upcoming SkillsUSA competition.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Winter weather conditions in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Winter weather conditions once again made road conditions dangerous in some surrounding counties. School leaders made the call to delay schools this morning for two hours to ensure the safety of children. With rain being in the mix of the winter weather ice has formed...
UNION COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Husband, wife swap places for Dist. 4 race; candidates pour into races for Dists. 1 and 5

In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns about online scammers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scammers are everywhere and they are always looking for their next target. In Monroe County, the Sheriff’s Department shared on social media that multiple accounts have been hacked in the area. One incident almost led to a dangerous situation for a homeowner. Hackers...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Ever-shifting workforce makes way for the rise of entrepreneurs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Working hard or hardly working is the question for our ever-shifting workforce. One business owner sees the shift as part of a greater awakening. 2021 was the beginning of the great resignation, and still, in 2023, employers are looking for workers to fill empty positions. And Columbus businessman Joe Baldwin said some workers are working for themselves.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Team Coverage of Winter Weather Wednesday Morning

UNION, County (WTVA) - A winter weather advisory was in affect this morning until 12:00 p.m. today. The winter weather made road conditions dangerous, so we had a team coverage to monitor road conditions. Roads appeared to be clear on the drive to New Albany but we do advise drivers...
NEW ALBANY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy