ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Women's Basketball Moves Up Two Spots in Week 13 Associated Press Poll

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VX5cD_0kWNgzkd00

In the Week 13 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the Hoosiers move up two spots after beating then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State and Rutgers. The full poll plus school records are inside the story.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 13's Associated Press Top 25 Poll , Indiana women's basketball improves two spots to No. 4 after defeating then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State and Rutgers this week.

The Hoosiers are now the highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll and also took over first place in the conference standings. Close behind is No. 6 Iowa that defeated Ohio State on the road by 11 points and then Nebraska at home earlier this week.

Maryland also moved up a couple spots after taking down Michigan 72-64 in College Park. The Wolverines moved down five spots to No. 18 because of this loss and its defeat to Indiana.

Finally, the Buckeyes were dethroned at No. 2 and moved down eight slots to No. 10 with its losses to Indiana and Purdue on the road for a three-game losing streak. The eight-rank shift was the most of any team in the poll in Week 13.

Below is the poll complete with season records. Indiana's past and present opponents this season are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (21-0)

2. Stanford (21-2)

3. LSU (20-0)

4. Indiana (20-1)

5. UConn (20-2)

6. Iowa (17-4)*

7. Utah (18-2)

8. Maryland (17-4)*

9. Notre Dame (17-3)

10. Ohio State (19-3)*

11. North Carolina (16-5)*

12. Iowa State (15-4)

13. Virginia Tech (17-4)

14. UCLA (17-5)

15. NC State (16-5)

16. Duke (18-3)

17. Gonzaga (21-2)

18. Michigan (17-5)*

19. Villanova (18-4)

20. Oklahoma (16-4)

21. Middle Tennessee (18-2)

22. Arizona (16-5)

23. Florida State (19-5)

24. Texas (16-6)

25. South Florida (20-4)

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • HOOSIERS TAKE DOWN RUTGERS Sunday afternoon, Indiana women's basketball got its 20th win of the season with a win over Rutgers as four Hoosiers scored in double-figures led by guard Grace Berger in front of another big crowd of more than 8,000 Hoosier fans in the Hall. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA - RUTGERS MATCH NOTES Sunday afternoon, No. 6 Indiana women's basketball will welcome Rutgers to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the first meeting between the two since 2019. The Big Ten foes' last three regular season matches were canceled due to COVID-19. Match details and how to watch are inside. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS BEAT NO. 2 OHIO STATE Thursday night, No. 6 Indiana will face No. 2 Ohio State inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in a great battle for the top spot in the Big Ten. Even without two of its key players, the Buckeyes are managing to win all their games but one and will arrive in Bloomington ready to avenge their two losses to the Hoosiers from last season. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Purdue

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue this weekend. Indiana and Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball to face sold out Mackey Arena against Purdue

No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball will enter a hostile environment Sunday, as Purdue women’s basketball announced the sellout of Mackey Arena for the matchup between the in-state rivals, according to its Twitter Tuesday. This is the first time Purdue’s women’s team has sold out the arena of 14,846 since 2000 and only the third time overall.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
insidethehall.com

Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game

Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana

College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy