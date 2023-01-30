Indiana Women's Basketball Moves Up Two Spots in Week 13 Associated Press Poll

In the Week 13 Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the Hoosiers move up two spots after beating then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State and Rutgers. The full poll plus school records are inside the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 13's Associated Press Top 25 Poll , Indiana women's basketball improves two spots to No. 4 after defeating then-ranked No. 2 Ohio State and Rutgers this week.

The Hoosiers are now the highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll and also took over first place in the conference standings. Close behind is No. 6 Iowa that defeated Ohio State on the road by 11 points and then Nebraska at home earlier this week.

Maryland also moved up a couple spots after taking down Michigan 72-64 in College Park. The Wolverines moved down five spots to No. 18 because of this loss and its defeat to Indiana.

Finally, the Buckeyes were dethroned at No. 2 and moved down eight slots to No. 10 with its losses to Indiana and Purdue on the road for a three-game losing streak. The eight-rank shift was the most of any team in the poll in Week 13.

Below is the poll complete with season records. Indiana's past and present opponents this season are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (21-0)

2. Stanford (21-2)

3. LSU (20-0)

4. Indiana (20-1)

5. UConn (20-2)

6. Iowa (17-4)*

7. Utah (18-2)

8. Maryland (17-4)*

9. Notre Dame (17-3)

10. Ohio State (19-3)*

11. North Carolina (16-5)*

12. Iowa State (15-4)

13. Virginia Tech (17-4)

14. UCLA (17-5)

15. NC State (16-5)

16. Duke (18-3)

17. Gonzaga (21-2)

18. Michigan (17-5)*

19. Villanova (18-4)

20. Oklahoma (16-4)

21. Middle Tennessee (18-2)

22. Arizona (16-5)

23. Florida State (19-5)

24. Texas (16-6)

25. South Florida (20-4)

