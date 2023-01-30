Suns Reportedly Eying OG Anunoby as Trade Target

As the NBA's trade deadline approaches, the Phoenix Suns have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

The Phoenix Suns continue their hunt to upgrade their roster and rid themselves of Jae Crowder simultaneously.

Earlier this morning, we covered a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania that revealed Phoenix has given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with Crowder. The two teams have reportedly been in trade talks for awhile, and while a third team is preferred to better orchestrate Crowder's exit, it appears Milwaukee is the favorite to land the power forward ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Yet in the same report, Charania says the Suns are one of a few interested teams closely monitoring the status of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby:

"The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week."

This isn't the first news of Phoenix's interest in Anunoby, as he was a rumored name for the Suns earlier in the summer when Deandre Ayton was still an open trade option.

To this point, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per night.

Anunoby has started all 45 games he's played thus far, and his addition to the lineup would likely slide Cam Johnson back to a sixth man role.

Phoenix has long been viewed as a team in the rare position of possessing talent to make a deep run in the postseason while also being in full control of their first-round picks.

A move for Anunoby would only push the Suns deeper into the league's luxury tax, something new owner Mat Ishbia might not have a problem paying once he officially gets control of the team. The sale is expected to be completed prior to the trade deadline.

Anunoby is in the second year of a four-year. $72 million deal he signed with the Raptors. He's set to make $17.357 million this season and $18.642 million next year with a player option for 2024-25 season worth $19.928 million.