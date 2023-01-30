ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Reportedly Eying OG Anunoby as Trade Target

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoodA_0kWNggE400

As the NBA's trade deadline approaches, the Phoenix Suns have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

The Phoenix Suns continue their hunt to upgrade their roster and rid themselves of Jae Crowder simultaneously.

Earlier this morning, we covered a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania that revealed Phoenix has given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with Crowder. The two teams have reportedly been in trade talks for awhile, and while a third team is preferred to better orchestrate Crowder's exit, it appears Milwaukee is the favorite to land the power forward ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Yet in the same report, Charania says the Suns are one of a few interested teams closely monitoring the status of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby:

"The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week."

This isn't the first news of Phoenix's interest in Anunoby, as he was a rumored name for the Suns earlier in the summer when Deandre Ayton was still an open trade option.

To this point, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per night.

Anunoby has started all 45 games he's played thus far, and his addition to the lineup would likely slide Cam Johnson back to a sixth man role.

Phoenix has long been viewed as a team in the rare position of possessing talent to make a deep run in the postseason while also being in full control of their first-round picks.

A move for Anunoby would only push the Suns deeper into the league's luxury tax, something new owner Mat Ishbia might not have a problem paying once he officially gets control of the team. The sale is expected to be completed prior to the trade deadline.

Anunoby is in the second year of a four-year. $72 million deal he signed with the Raptors. He's set to make $17.357 million this season and $18.642 million next year with a player option for 2024-25 season worth $19.928 million.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Larry Brown Sports

Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline

There could be some former All-Stars and Finals run contributors who are on the move at this year’s NBA trade deadline. Appearing this week on “Up & Adams,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, one of the go-to reporters for NBA news, revealed the four biggest candidates for trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Charania named... The post Top NBA reporter reveals 4 biggest trade candidates at deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team?

It may be time to bring out the deerstalker hat and the magnifying glass for Fred VanVleet’s latest social media post. The Toronto Raptors guard VanVleet, a very buzzed-about trade candidate, raised some eyebrows on Wednesday with an interesting post to Instagram. VanVleet shared an image of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker whispering into his... The post Fred VanVleet hinting at interest in 1 rival team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Devin Booker’s injury return date, revealed

It has now been well over a month since we saw Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in action. The good news for Suns fans everywhere is that Booker himself recently dropped a massive hint on his imminent return from a groin injury. Right now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has blessed us with a potential target date for Book’s highly-anticipated comeback.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy