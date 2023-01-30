Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
2 facing drug charges after deadly Elk County overdose, police say
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after officers responded to a fatal overdose in Elk County Wednesday, according to police. According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Hause, 37, arranged a meeting through Facebook messages to meet Dustin Smith, 39, in order to purchase drugs for the victim.
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Mother, Grandmother Charged Following Case Involving Missing One-Year-Old Child in Punxsutawey Borough
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A mother and grandmother are facing child endangerment and other charges following a case involving a missing one-year-old child in Punxsutawney Borough. (Pictured above: Tarra M. Rand, left, and Cindy Ann Rand, right.) Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges...
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall woman charged with welfare fraud
LOCK HAVEN,PA – Tasha M. Stephens, 32, of Mill Hall was recently charged by the Office of The State Inspector General, with false statements, a third degree felony. The charge was a result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General concerning the allegation that Stephens obtained employment and failed to report her employment and her income to the Clinton County Assistance Office. Authorities said this caused an overpayment in benefits to her in the amount of $2,205.20.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County
Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Smash’ His Mother’s Face, Kill Another Woman
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly threatened to “smash” his mother’s face and kill another woman during a domestic dispute at a Brookville Borough. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Tyler Lane Gabler, of Clarion, on Friday, January 20, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
wpxz1041fm.com
BROOKVILLE EIGHTH GRADER CHARGED AFTER STABBING CLASSMATE
An 8th grade student in Brookville is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a pencil. WJAC News reports the Brookville Borough Police Department began the investigation on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their child was stabbed in the hand during the previous school day.
Police: Centre County man used fake dating profile to send people to woman’s house
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte man is accused of using a dating app to send numerous people to a woman’s home and lying to 911 when reporting that her residence was on fire. Timothy Coble, 40, harassed a woman for months, by using the “Grindr” app to give out her address to about multiple […]
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Jean Tuggy. ‘There is still so much pain’
“No sentence, no retribution or compensation will ever be enough to make up for the loss of her life,” Tuggy’s daughter wrote in a statement read during the sentencing hearing.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Duo Waives Hearing in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – Two Clearfield men charged in connection with a drug-related incident last April were scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gino A. Moore, 32, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful...
Police: Woman sells 103 bags of fentanyl to informant
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance. Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said. On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details Emerge in Shooting Death of Summerville Man
According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, January 29:. – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1. – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1.
explore venango
State Police Calls: 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. 15-Year-Old Tionesta Girl Victim in Corruption of Minors Case. PSP Marienville are investigating an incident in which a known suspect may have corrupted a known juvenile. According to a release issued on Monday, January 30, the...
wesb.com
Four Vehicle Hit-and-Run in Johnsonburg
The State Police are investigating a four-vehicle hit-and-run in Johnsonburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a driver on Route 219 lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions on Tuesday, January 17. Her vehicle went into an uncontrollable spin and was struck by a second and then a third vehicle. The third vehicle was struck by a fourth which then fled the scene.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Grampian Man Charged for Threatening to Shoot 2 Water Authority Employees with Crossbow
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A Grampian man is facing charges for threatening to shoot two water authority employees with a crossbow. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Tyler J. Smith, 43, was charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
wesb.com
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
Police: Clearfield County man drove to station to be fingerprinted drunk with a child
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man was jailed after he came to the police station with a child when he was drunk, police report. Christopher Yasko, 41, was almost four times over the legal limit when he arrived at the Lawrence Township Police Department, with a child, to be fingerprinted on Thursday at […]
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general.
