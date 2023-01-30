ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, PA

WJAC TV

2 facing drug charges after deadly Elk County overdose, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after officers responded to a fatal overdose in Elk County Wednesday, according to police. According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Hause, 37, arranged a meeting through Facebook messages to meet Dustin Smith, 39, in order to purchase drugs for the victim.
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall woman charged with welfare fraud

LOCK HAVEN,PA – Tasha M. Stephens, 32, of Mill Hall was recently charged by the Office of The State Inspector General, with false statements, a third degree felony. The charge was a result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General concerning the allegation that Stephens obtained employment and failed to report her employment and her income to the Clinton County Assistance Office. Authorities said this caused an overpayment in benefits to her in the amount of $2,205.20.
MILL HALL, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Drug Possession, DUI

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Dodge Neon in the 600 block of DuBois Street in DuBois City, Clearfield County, around 9:01 p.m. on January 24. According to police, the arrestee—a known 52-year-old...
DUBOIS, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State Police looking for Red Lobster wallet thieves in Lycoming County

Williamsport, Pa. — An enjoyable night out at Red Lobster turned into a disaster for a local woman whose wallet was taken out of her purse while she was at the restaurant. State Police said two women took the wallet on Nov. 19 near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. With the stolen credit cards in their possession, the pair of unknown women used them throughout...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Threatening to ‘Smash’ His Mother’s Face, Kill Another Woman

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly threatened to “smash” his mother’s face and kill another woman during a domestic dispute at a Brookville Borough. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Tyler Lane Gabler, of Clarion, on Friday, January 20, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
BROOKVILLE, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

BROOKVILLE EIGHTH GRADER CHARGED AFTER STABBING CLASSMATE

An 8th grade student in Brookville is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a pencil. WJAC News reports the Brookville Borough Police Department began the investigation on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent who said their child was stabbed in the hand during the previous school day.
BROOKVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Duo Waives Hearing in Drug Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – Two Clearfield men charged in connection with a drug-related incident last April were scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gino A. Moore, 32, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful...
CLEARFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman sells 103 bags of fentanyl to informant

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman police said sold crack and fentanyl to an informant was charged with multiple felony counts of delivering a controlled substance. Nicole Linville allegedly sold 103 bags of fentanyl and 2.9 grams of crack, meeting the buyer in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue throughout June and July of 2022 for the transactions, police said. On June 1, the 43-year-old Linville exchanged 53 bags of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details Emerge in Shooting Death of Summerville Man

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, January 29:. – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1. – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Four Vehicle Hit-and-Run in Johnsonburg

The State Police are investigating a four-vehicle hit-and-run in Johnsonburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a driver on Route 219 lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions on Tuesday, January 17. Her vehicle went into an uncontrollable spin and was struck by a second and then a third vehicle. The third vehicle was struck by a fourth which then fled the scene.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
wesb.com

Fugitive of Justice

A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

