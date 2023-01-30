Updated Lions Salary Cap After NFL Sets New Spending Figures

The Detroit Lions rank 13th in salary-cap space available.

The salary cap in the National Football League has risen to a record level.

NFL Network reported on Monday that teams are aware of the eight percent increase in the amount clubs can spend on their rosters .

Last year, the cap was established at $208.2 million.

More: Lions Add New TE Coach to Dan Campbell's Staff

In 2023, the cap has been set at $224.8 million per team, which is $16.6 million more than last year.

According to NFL.com, "It's a $16.6 million leap for each club from the $208.2 million cap in 2022. With increased new media deals, the added 17th game and other increased profits, the salary cap is expected to continue its upward climb in future years. Most clubs had been working off a projected salary cap around the $225 million mark -- Monday's news firms up that process."

Currently, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has approximately $211 million in monies tied up to players on the roster.

As of late January, Holmes and the front office have approximately $13.8 million in cap space, heading into the draft.

The Chicago Bears have the most money in the NFL to spend this offseason. They have $91.8 million in space available to improve their roster.

The Lions currently rank 13th in the league, and second in the NFC North in available cap space.

With roster cuts of veteran players , the team could easily add more than $20 million in cap space to bolster its 9-8 squad.

Detroit only has $304,552 in dead monies owed.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER