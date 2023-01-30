Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
Devon Hamilton Walks Out After His Horrible Realization About Lily
The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday brings a moment of truth for Devon Hamilton when he realizes that his sister Lily Winters isn’t willing to compromise at all. In addition to Devon’s realization, Lily and Abby clashed as he and Victoria shared a contentious moment. Sally relayed some scary pregnancy news to Nick, and Adam told Jack all about Victor and Kyle’s plans while Kyle explained his concerns about her and Jack to Diane. Finally, Tucker spilled the beans about Phyllis’s trip to Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Now let’s dig deeper into what happened.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Spoilers: Ava And Nikolas Face Off As Danger Lurks
General Hospital spoilers reveal danger, anger, warnings, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this intense episode. General Hospital Spoilers Highlights: A Showdown At Wyndemere. Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) still hasn’t figured out what was going on in the north tower, but that doesn’t...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s How Xander Cook Will Win Back Sarah
Don’t let those DAYS spoilers about Sarah divorcing Xander Cook fool you. Sure, she handed him the final papers and demanded Xander sign them. But this is Sarah we’re talking about. Indecisive, wishy-washy Sarah. DAYS Spoilers Speculation. She said she would never forgive him for switching her dead...
soaphub.com
Weekly General Hospital Spoilers: A Battle Royale & Voices
These General Hospital spoilers tease a battle royale, a disembodied voice causing serious concern, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. In a one-two gut punch, Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) announces to Nikolas (Adam Huss) that he plans to seek sole custody of Esme’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) baby and that he has every intention of using Nikolas’s “confession” to attempting to murder Esme to achieve his goal.
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nikki Backs Diane Into A Corner
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday tease that Nikki Newman backs her nemesis, Diane Jenkins, into a corner over the robbery. Plus, a mogul plots his next move while another powerful businessman confronts his son’s deception. This is sure to be one dramatic episode you won’t want to miss.
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily And Jill Plot Their Next Move
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday tease that Jill Abbott and Lily Winters try to figure out their next move for Chancellor-Winters. Plus, a man with little to lose seeks to place blame while another man on the edge demands some answers from his brother. You won’t want to miss a moment of this drama-filled episode.
soaphub.com
To Tell the Days of our Lives Truth: Did Jack Deveraux Handle Gwen Wrong?
Jack and Gwen have always had a complicated relationship on Days of our Lives. He didn’t know she existed. She didn’t know that he didn’t know she existed. So she wanted to punish him for not knowing that she existed. Gwen hurt Jack’s other daughter, Abigail. Gwen hurt Jack’s wife, Jennifer. Jack got angry.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Walton Puts The She-Devil In Her Place
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter may think she’s free to do as she pleases and threaten whoever gets in her way, but Carter Walton isn’t having it. Especially when he finds out all the ugly things she’s said to Katie Logan. Bold and the...
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Spencer Stands Up For Herself And Her Family
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise Hope Spencer doing what needs to be done to put Thomas Forrester firmly in his place once and for all. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wants back in at Forrester Creations and while his designs are good, his attitude is not. Hope (Annika Noelle) is suffering without him behind the sketch pad, but that’s not enough reason to forgive and forget. In fact, Thomas made his bed, and Hope’s going to make sure he stays there.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Victoria Goes After Nate
Victoria Newman got so carried away by her successful business meeting on The Young and the Restless, that she went ahead and kissed the successful businessman sitting across from her. She kissed Nate Hastings. Nate, for his part, politely pulled back. And politely pretended it had never happened. Victoria, politely, went on talking as if it has never happened. But it happened. We know it happened. Nate knows it happened. Victoria knows it happened. The only question left is: What will Victoria do about it?
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Popular Vets Return
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Last week Matthew Ashford popped back into town as Jack Deveraux. This week Cady McClain returns as Jennifer Horton Deveraux on Friday, February 10. Look for the character to surprise her husband in time for Valentine’s Day.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Carter Gets Deacon All Twisted Up Inside
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Deacon Sharpe is doing his best to hide his heartbreak over Sheila Carter. It’s not easy, though, especially since she keeps coming around and rubbing her new life in his face. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Deacon (Sean Kanan) put his freedom...
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra Struggles With A Big Secret
The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday tease Sally Spectra struggles with her big secret. Plus, a high-powered businesswoman steps out of her comfort zone while friends share mixed signals. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Sally (Courtney Hope) is pregnant, and it’s huge, life-changing stuff for her....
soaphub.com
Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Blowup & Miscommunication
These Young and the Restless spoilers tease a major blowup, a failure to communicate, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) no sooner returns to Genoa City than she learns that Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is well aware of the reason for her sudden trip abroad — and he is furious! Look for a subsequent confrontation between mother and son to take an ugly turn and upend both their familial and employer/employee relationships.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Truth Teller: Should Stella Henry Spill To Curtis?
Stella Henry is many, many things on General Hospital. She’s nosy. She’s mouthy. She’s full of opinions. But she is nobody’s fool. Stella put Trina Robinson’s genealogy test together with Jordon Ashford’s vagueness and added a dash of Portia Robinson looking guilty. General Hospital...
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: The Dead Damsels Learn They’ve Been Played
Days of our Lives spoilers hint the afterlife has more twists and turns than anyone could imagine. For Kate Roberts, Marlena Evans, and Kayla Johnson, things are about to get pretty wild. Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights. The land of the living isn’t the only place where there are...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Photos: Confrontations And Awkward Family Moments
Y&R spoilers photos for Thursday have arrived! Take a sneak peek at some of your favorite Genoa City residents stirring up drama. You won’t want to miss a second of this exciting episode. Y&R Spoilers. Things seem to be looking up for Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier)...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: New ‘Nikolas’ Front And Center
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the ABC soap. Adam Huss continues his run as Nikolas Cassadine. The actor has once again stepped in for Marcus Coloma and will portray the character until his storyline wraps up.
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: New Judge Surveys Drama
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) this week or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the CBS soap. Jill Remez has been cast as Judge Gomez. Look for the legal official to appear on Friday, February 10, overseeing the custody battle for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) between Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).
Comments / 0