Victoria Newman got so carried away by her successful business meeting on The Young and the Restless, that she went ahead and kissed the successful businessman sitting across from her. She kissed Nate Hastings. Nate, for his part, politely pulled back. And politely pretended it had never happened. Victoria, politely, went on talking as if it has never happened. But it happened. We know it happened. Nate knows it happened. Victoria knows it happened. The only question left is: What will Victoria do about it?

2 HOURS AGO