NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. Zachary L'Heureux lost a chance to compete for a spot...
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL
Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition
Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL
NJ Devil shares photos of mascot boat party on social media
NHL's furry friends descend on Sunrise for 2023 All-Star Weekend. Everybody look at NJ Devil, he's on a boat. And he brought some friends. The New Jersey Devils mascot shared some photos from 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend of a group of mascots living their best lives. The Devil was...
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
Pettersson wins Hardest Shot at 103.2 mph at All-Star Skills
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Ovechkin looked across the interview room inside FLA Live Arena at Elias Pettersson and began to frown. Pettersson, a forward with the Vancouver Canucks, had defeated Ovechkin and three other players in the GEICO NHL Hardest Shot event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook with a blast of 103.2 mph Friday.
NHL
Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz has the tools to make an impact
Luca Del Bel Belluz has the name. The Blue Jackets took the Canadian center with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2022 draft, and they haven't been disappointed with what many considered one of the top available centers in the draft. Del Bel Belluz possesses a solid two-way game...
NHL
Nurse goes full 'Forsberg' during NHL All-Star Skills competition
Canadian women's hockey star shows she's got plenty of tricks in bag. Sarah Nurse pulls out "The Forsberg" move to score against Igor Shesterkin in the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem. 00:47 •. Canadian women's hockey star Sarah Nurse was wearing an NHL All-Star jersey during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills...
NHL
'GAVE IT MY BEST SHOT'
SUNRISE, Florida - Earlier in the day, Nazem Kadri wondered if it was possible to knock down the four targets in only three attempts. But in the end, he had to settle for something less. In Kadri's lone singles event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition, the Flames forward...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson are ready to go for tonight's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson was absent from Monday's practice after taking a maintenance day to rest an upper-body injury. Cozens will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in...
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Suzuki wins Pitch 'n Puck at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills
PLANTATION, Fla. -- Nick Suzuki won the Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Plantation Preserve Golf Course and Club on Wednesday. The Montreal Canadiens forward had the lowest score (-1) in the event, which used a combination of hockey and...
NHL
Florida provides NHL chance to try different events at All-Star Skills
The captain of the Florida Panthers wasn't dressed in his hockey gear at the end of the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at FLA LIVE Arena on Friday night. He was dressed in lifeguard gear -- red hat, red hoodie, red shorts. Instead of skates, he wore...
NHL
'He's Unreal': Central Division All-Stars Weigh in on Juuse Saros
NHL Stars from Winnipeg, Colorado, Dallas Describe What It's Like to Play Against the Predators All-Star Goaltender. To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will...
NHL
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
SUNRISE, Fla -- Gina Galasso said all she knew about hockey a decade ago was Wayne Gretzky. Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never...
NHL
Nelson Wins Accuracy Shooting Competition
Brock Nelson wins the 2023 Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™ Challenge. Brock Nelson completes the All-Star Skills Accuracy Challenge in 5 shots to beat Nazem Kadri in the final round. 01:08 •. Targets acquired. Targets smashed. Brock Nelson won the 2023 Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™ Challenge on Friday, putting his...
