Tinamarie Knipe
4d ago
So sad I remember going there as a child the interior is absolutely beautiful. It’s when women still had to wear hats or veils and the priest had his back to the congregation some things were in Latin. This was my mothers church, my grandmothers church my mothers families church!😢
