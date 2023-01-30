ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

17-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver in Bloomington 00:49

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.

Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.

The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries were described by authorities as severe.

Police report that the vehicle that had struck both of them was found crashed on the 1900 block of Killebrew Drive, off the roadway, about a mile and a half from where the two teens were struck.

The driver, a 27-year-old from Oakdale, was taken into custody. On Monday, Mikala Jean Ness was charged with criminal vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of a collision involving casualties.

The complaint against Ness says following the crash, she went into another driver's vehicle in order to stay warm. The driver of that vehicle said she started crying and said she'd struck two people.

When police arrived, Ness allegedly told them she'd been to a holiday party and couldn't remember where it was. She was asked if she remembered striking anyone and said, "I feel like I did, but I don't know." Ness's breath BAC test came back with a 0.13 blood alcohol level.

The complaint also indicates that Tamya Gayton has been interviewed by investigators, and said that she and Donald Gayton Jr., who is her brother, were walking from their mother's apartment to buy candy from a nearby Walmart. She reported not hearing any skidding, engines revving or car horns before the two were struck.

A letter was sent to the parents of students in the Richfield Public School district, which read, in part:

I am very saddened to inform you that two RPS students, Donald Jr. and Tamya Gayton, were struck by a hit-and-run driver on Friday night. We have learned that Donald Jr. has since passed away from his injuries and his sister Tamya is in stable condition with injuries.

The family has been part of the RPS community for many years with siblings currently attending elementary, middle and high school here. Lead School Social Worker Chantelle Vaughn has known the family for a number of years. She shared, "I have had the privilege of coming to know the students and family over the past few years. I have known them to be a loving and connected family and I cannot imagine the heartache they are experiencing right now. As a Richfield community, may they know we are here for them as we hold them in our hearts."

A vigil is planned for tonight (January 30) at 5 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 78th Street in Bloomington. The family would like everyone to know that they are invited to attend this event and, if you choose, bring royal blue balloons to honor Donald Jr. and his family.

