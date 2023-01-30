Read full article on original website
BYU Newsnet
BYU student runs local restaurant, discusses inflation
Local Provo business Bun Boiz, a restaurant selling steamed buns with a twist, was founded two years ago by BYU student Jimmy Watson. “There’s no steamed bun shops in Provo, let alone like, an American twist on a steam bun shop,” Watson said. Bun Boiz general manager Makenzie...
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: 18-wheeler jackknifes on Oklahoma highway
(OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL) An 18-wheeler jackknifed on a slick highway in Oklahoma on Jan. 31. The semi-truck stopped before hitting oncoming traffic and crashed into a cable barrier. No one was injured, but the driver was reportedly cited for traveling at an improper speed for the road conditions.
BYU Newsnet
BYU breaks slump with 89-61 rout of LMU
BYU men’s basketball snapped its three-game losing skid with a commanding 89-61 win over LMU Thursday night at the Marriott Center, tallying single-digit turnovers for the first time all season. “We talk about how hungry we are to get better, and we believe we are getting better,” head coach...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Black Student Union step team prepares for upcoming performance
The Black Student Union step team has been practicing in preparation for the BYU Perspectives event happening on Feb. 17. Members of the team have been practicing for their role in the upcoming Perspectives event happening as part of Black History Month. Kiese Mpongo, vice president of the Black Student...
BYU Newsnet
Zac Jones earns first collegiate win for BYU men’s golf
Zac Jones took home the individual trophy as he and the Cougars finished in fourth place as a team at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate Tournament on Tuesday. “Zac made it look easy out there,” BYU director of golf Todd Miller said. “He drove the ball and putted like a machine. He hit his irons flush and seemed to land the ball on his yardage every time, but the thing that impressed me most was his composure down the stretch.”
