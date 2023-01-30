Zac Jones took home the individual trophy as he and the Cougars finished in fourth place as a team at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate Tournament on Tuesday. “Zac made it look easy out there,” BYU director of golf Todd Miller said. “He drove the ball and putted like a machine. He hit his irons flush and seemed to land the ball on his yardage every time, but the thing that impressed me most was his composure down the stretch.”

