ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Various News: Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Set For Tomorrow Night, NWA Wrestlers Promote Show, Details On Next Episode of WOW

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
411mania.com

Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX

As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
411mania.com

Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track

– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
411mania.com

Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge

It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
411mania.com

Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year

– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
411mania.com

Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68

In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
411mania.com

Details On Why Kota Ibushi Decided To Take GCW Bloodsport Booking

As previously reported, Kota Ibushi vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has been set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event, part of GCW’s The Collective. That match happens on March 30, and Ibushi will later appear on Joey Janela’s Spring Break on March 31. All of the events happen at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Latest On Taping Plans For ROH TV Series

A new report has details on when ROH’s TV series will begin taping. Fightful Select reports that the site’s Will Washington has learned the ROH TV tapings will take place in Florida on the final weekend of February, according to what talent have been told. Members of the roster assumed that the tapings will take place at Universal; Studios, where AEW often films episodes of AEW Dark.
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved With NXT Creative

Fightful reports that during a media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said that Vince McMahon has not been involved in NXT creative since returning to WWE. When McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board, it was said that he would not interfere with creative or day-to-day operations. Michaels...
411mania.com

Tag Title Match, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has two big matches set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:. * WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. * WWE Intercontinental...
411mania.com

ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Full Results 01.27.2023: Headliner Kids of Keast vs. Miller, Dorian, & Azriel, & More

ProSouth Wrestling’s Destiny event was held on January 27 in Piedmont, AL. Complete results (via ProSouth) can be found below, along with video of the full event. *Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas defeated Shoota Gabe. *KJ Impala defeated Shalonce Royal. *Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) defeated Julius Pryor. *James...
PIEDMONT, AL
411mania.com

Update On Why Keith Lee Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television in recent weeks after being attacked by Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has only been gone from TV to sell having a cinder block crushed on his chest. He is set to be back soon to get revenge on Strickland.
411mania.com

Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month

– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
CALIFORNIA STATE
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
GREENVILLE, SC
411mania.com

Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles

– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
411mania.com

Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event Set For MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match between The Samoan SWAT Team and The Mane Event for MLW Superfight. The event happens this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. SST vs Mane Event in Philly Saturday. SuperFight’23 card to highlight the tag team division. Major League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy