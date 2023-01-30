Various News: Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Set For Tomorrow Night, NWA Wrestlers Promote Show, Details On Next Episode of WOW

Read full article on original website
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
Jim Ross Recalls Tully Blanchard Being Unhappy In Jim Crockett Promotions, Boss Man Leaving For WWF
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed NWA Bunkhouse Stampede and the backstage happenings including Tully Blanchard being unhappy, Big Bubba Rogers leaving for WWE where he began Big Boss Man and more. Some highlights are below. On Tully Blanchard being unhappy: Yeah, he became very withdrawn...
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More
A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)
Details On Why Kota Ibushi Decided To Take GCW Bloodsport Booking
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has been set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event, part of GCW’s The Collective. That match happens on March 30, and Ibushi will later appear on Joey Janela’s Spring Break on March 31. All of the events happen at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
Latest On Taping Plans For ROH TV Series
A new report has details on when ROH’s TV series will begin taping. Fightful Select reports that the site’s Will Washington has learned the ROH TV tapings will take place in Florida on the final weekend of February, according to what talent have been told. Members of the roster assumed that the tapings will take place at Universal; Studios, where AEW often films episodes of AEW Dark.
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved With NXT Creative
Fightful reports that during a media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said that Vince McMahon has not been involved in NXT creative since returning to WWE. When McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board, it was said that he would not interfere with creative or day-to-day operations. Michaels...
Tag Title Match, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has two big matches set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:. * WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. * WWE Intercontinental...
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Full Results 01.27.2023: Headliner Kids of Keast vs. Miller, Dorian, & Azriel, & More
ProSouth Wrestling’s Destiny event was held on January 27 in Piedmont, AL. Complete results (via ProSouth) can be found below, along with video of the full event. *Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas defeated Shoota Gabe. *KJ Impala defeated Shalonce Royal. *Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) defeated Julius Pryor. *James...
Update On Why Keith Lee Has Been Absent From AEW TV
Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television in recent weeks after being attacked by Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has only been gone from TV to sell having a cinder block crushed on his chest. He is set to be back soon to get revenge on Strickland.
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month
– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 2.3.23
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with the Royal Rumble and the main event of Wrestlemania is set. That being said, there is a Sami Zayn sized road block on the Road To Wrestlemania and I’m not sure how they are going to deal with it. You can almost guarantee Zayn is getting the Elimination Chamber title shot, but dang it’s going to be a fun right on the way there. Let’s get to it.
AEW News: Jade Cargill Comments On Hitting 50 Wins, Brian Cage Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night. She wrote: “50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.”. – Brian Cage celebrates...
Willow Nightingale Would Like AEW to Start an Official Women’s Tag Division With Titles
– While speaking to Vickie Guerrero on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed AEW starting a women’s tag team division with women’s Tag Team Championships. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on having an official AEW women’s tag division: “We don’t necessarily have...
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
Samoan SWAT Team vs. The Mane Event Set For MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a tag team match between The Samoan SWAT Team and The Mane Event for MLW Superfight. The event happens this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. SST vs Mane Event in Philly Saturday. SuperFight’23 card to highlight the tag team division. Major League...
