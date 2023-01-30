Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100 Women Who Care supports homeless teen girls
A local nonprofit that shelters, mentors, and guides teenage girls forced to run away from the most harrowing experiences imaginable received over $16,000 to further its mission Thursday night. 100 Women Who Care held its first quarterly fundraising event of 2023 in the St. Petersburg Women’s Club’s historic ballroom. The...
Saturday Shoppes event to allow pets
February 1, 2023 - Saturday Shoppes, The City of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Paws, and The SPCA has partnered to allow pet owners to bring their pets to the Feb. 4 event, according to an announcement from the city. Renee Edwards, CEO of Skin Kandii, Tampa Bay Launderers and the founder of the Saturday Shoppe says, "This partnership will assist with generating economic development on the southside of St. Petersburg. Watching small business startup and transform from a hobby into a business is my true goal." The Saturday Morning Shoppe is the largest minority owned business marketplace on the southside of St. Petersburg.
Feeding Tampa Bay breaks ground on new HQ
February 1, 2023 - The nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay, which focuses on providing food access to families, held a groundbreaking this week at 4000 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa for the new home of its expanded HQ. The Catalyst first broke the news in 2021 on plans for the 217,000-square-foot center. The new HQ is expected to be complete in 2024 and will more than double its current footprint.
What will happen to the iconic Sundial sculpture
February 2, 2023 - St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures, which purchased the Sundial shopping plaza year, is working with Ally Capital Group in Tampa to redevelop the plaza into a modern destination, which calls for the removal of the Sundial sculpture. Mike Connor of Paradise Ventures told the St. Pete Catalyst they have offered to give the art piece to the City of St. Petersburg, which will be able to determine its future use. The sculpture was designed by renowned production designer René Lagler and crafted by Thomas Sign and Awning Co.
Places This Week: Fit2Run to relocate in city; The Metro sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The South Florida-based Kolter Group is planning to build a 14-story hotel at the site home to retailer Fit2Run, at 232 and 256 2nd St. N.; the retailer, however, isn’t saying goodbye to St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Store Manager Colten Poe...
DRC supports increased density for housing
The city is moving one step closer to allowing the development of quadruplexes on certain lots as part of an effort to combat St. Petersburg’s housing needs by increasing density. This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved an application for Neighborhood Suburban Multi-family (NSM-1), Corridor Residential Traditional...
Tampa International adds two nonstop routes
February 2, 2023 - Travelers seeking to fly from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to San Diego and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, without worrying about a layover are now in luck. TPA officials recently announced that Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop services to San Diego on October 5. Frontier Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Puerto Rico’s west coast starting May 4.
City approves 21-story tower
Several vacant buildings stretching from 1st Avenue to Arlington Avenue could meet the wrecking ball as a newly proposed tower is poised to ascend in their place. Today the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), unanimously approved Gravel Road Partners’ plan to build a 21-story, mixed-use tower at 685 and 699 1st Ave. North and 694 Arlington Ave. North near Mirror Lake. The CRA found it consistent with the Intown West Redevelopment Plan.
