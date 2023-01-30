February 1, 2023 - Saturday Shoppes, The City of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Paws, and The SPCA has partnered to allow pet owners to bring their pets to the Feb. 4 event, according to an announcement from the city. Renee Edwards, CEO of Skin Kandii, Tampa Bay Launderers and the founder of the Saturday Shoppe says, "This partnership will assist with generating economic development on the southside of St. Petersburg. Watching small business startup and transform from a hobby into a business is my true goal." The Saturday Morning Shoppe is the largest minority owned business marketplace on the southside of St. Petersburg.

