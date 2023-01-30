Read full article on original website
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing
According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
Family struggles to reach PPL about missing bill as complaints pour in
As the temperatures plummet, many people are relying on PPL's service to keep their homes warm. But right now, one family is struggling just to reach anyone at the company to straighten out billing concerns. Sitting in his home in Upper Milford Township Friday night, Randy Kraft tried calling PPL...
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley organizations prepare to offer help during bitter cold weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After an unseasonably warm winter, the second cold spell of the season is here. High temperatures are expected to be below 30 degrees, low temperatures will drop down to the single digits, and cold wind chills will make for dangerous conditions. "Fortunately for us, we've gotten...
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations
Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told Axios that…
phl17.com
Pour your own unlimited beer at the Beer Wall on Penn
There’s lots of breweries and bars across our area but there’s not many that will let you pour your own beer. There’s a spot in West Reading PA that features a self-pour tap wall where you can pour your own unlimited beer, for a price, of course.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
This Pa. city may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks
A city in Pennsylvania may soon be launching cruise ships from its docks. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
School buses equipped with cameras have issued 8,000 violations to drivers in Pa. since August
The road to a new way of protecting Pennsylvania students from traffic began in 2017 as Allentown mom Amber Clark walked her daughter, Olivia, across the street to board a school bus for the third day of kindergarten. “I heard a car backfire,” Clark recalled. She swiveled her head to...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Montgomery County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Montgomery County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6abc plugged in the details of why.
iheart.com
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live. Gov. Ed Rendell did it in 2003, the first sitting Pa. governor to do so. Gov. Tom Corbett rose to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
One fashion retailer opens, another closing at Palmer Park Mall
PALMER TWP., Pa. — One fashion retailer has opened, while another is readying to close at the Palmer Park Mall. Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened Wednesday near the center of the mall, Nazareth Road and Park Avenue, Palmer Township. The space previously housed...
Tower Health Announces New Investor, Has Yet to Sell Brandywine Hospital
West Reading-based Tower Health, which ownsBrandywine Hospitalnear Coatesville, is getting a new investor, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Houlihan Lokey is based in Los Angeles, and is going to work with newly appointed CFO Mike Eesley to underpin the financial structure of the nonprofit.
