Berks County, PA

Kristen Walters

Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closing

According to local sources, a large retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week Lehigh Valley Live confirmed that The Children's Place retail store located inside the Palmer Park Mall is expected to close next month.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Family struggles to reach PPL about missing bill as complaints pour in

As the temperatures plummet, many people are relying on PPL's service to keep their homes warm. But right now, one family is struggling just to reach anyone at the company to straighten out billing concerns. Sitting in his home in Upper Milford Township Friday night, Randy Kraft tried calling PPL...
ZIONSVILLE, PA
phl17.com

Pour your own unlimited beer at the Beer Wall on Penn

There’s lots of breweries and bars across our area but there’s not many that will let you pour your own beer. There’s a spot in West Reading PA that features a self-pour tap wall where you can pour your own unlimited beer, for a price, of course.
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope

NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

One fashion retailer opens, another closing at Palmer Park Mall

PALMER TWP., Pa. — One fashion retailer has opened, while another is readying to close at the Palmer Park Mall. Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened Wednesday near the center of the mall, Nazareth Road and Park Avenue, Palmer Township. The space previously housed...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

