Hiker dies after 700-foot slide down icy California mountain
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack
In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands
Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing. Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Chung sustained "a...
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain
A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
Woman dies after 'falling from wheelchair on plane because staff refused to help'
A disabled woman has died 11 months after falling from her wheelchair while boarding a plane. In February 2022, Gaby Assouline was boarding a Southwest Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale Airport heading for Denver so she could visit her sister. The family of the 25-year-old say her electric wheelchair hit...
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survived
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Yellowstone tourist's car takes a real beating in bison stampede
Several vehicles were caught in the stampede, and one had its windscreen smashed
Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip
A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
Southern California woman found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park
A 50-year-old southern California woman was found dead after falling and sustaining fatal head trauma after falling in Joshua Tree National Park over the weekend.
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
British actor Julian Sands has been missing since he went on a hike last week in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
Great white decapitates diver in first fatal shark attack of 2023: report
A 19-foot-long great white shark decapitated a diver early this month as he harvested shellfish off the coast of Mexico, reportedly marking the first fatal shark attack of the year. The horrific tragedy occurred Jan. 5 while Manuel Lopez, 53, was gathering ax tripe — a type of mollusk — off Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico, Tracking Sharks reported. He was said to have been diving from the town of Paredón Colorado to the ocean floor without an oxygen tank to nab the critters, which typically reside at depths of 36 to 59 feet. Lopez’s shellfishing...
Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor
A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021. Now, over two years later, a judge...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Woman Falls 200-Feet, Hikes to Safety with Broken Neck
A Colorado hiker is lucky to be alive after she plunged 200 feet while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains in California. Last Christmas Eve, 40-year-old Ruth Woroniecki summited Cucamonga Peak and began hiking down the mountain. Around mid-day, she slipped on a patch of ice. As a result, the Colorado native tumbled 200 feet.
Family of woman decapitated in Utah national park by swinging gate to get $10M in damages
A judge ruled Monday that the U.S. will give more than $10 million in damages to the family of 25-year-old Esther Nakajjigo after she was killed in Utah's Arches National Park in 2020.
