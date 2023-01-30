ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Missing Hiker Found Injured But Alive on Same Mountain Where Search Continues for Julian Sands

Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department A man who disappeared on the same mountain as actor Julian Sands has been found, while the star remains missing. Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles, was located on Mount Baldy Tuesday afternoon, more than 48 hours after he was last seen by friends, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Chung sustained "a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said two hikers have died at the park since the start of the year A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness. According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma. "The details and cause...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Father loses both legs shielding his family in snow blower accident on California ski trip

A father lost both his legs after shielding his daughters from a snow blower as they were on their way to skiing lessons at a resort in California. The accident took place in the morning of 15 December at Mammoth Mountain in Northern California when Dave Miln and his daughters Isla, 3, and Anna, 1, “had a traumatic life changing interaction with a Mechanical Road Snow Blower,” according to a description on a GoFundMe fundraiser organised by Tsen Bogan. Mr Miln’s “actions ultimately saved the lives” of his daughters by “keeping Anna under his body and doing his best...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
New York Post

Great white decapitates diver in first fatal shark attack of 2023: report

A 19-foot-long great white shark decapitated a diver early this month as he harvested shellfish off the coast of Mexico, reportedly marking the first fatal shark attack of the year. The horrific tragedy occurred Jan. 5 while Manuel Lopez, 53, was gathering ax tripe — a type of mollusk — off Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico, Tracking Sharks reported. He was said to have been diving from the town of Paredón Colorado to the ocean floor without an oxygen tank to nab the critters, which typically reside at depths of 36 to 59 feet. Lopez’s shellfishing...
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Woman Falls 200-Feet, Hikes to Safety with Broken Neck

A Colorado hiker is lucky to be alive after she plunged 200 feet while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains in California. Last Christmas Eve, 40-year-old Ruth Woroniecki summited Cucamonga Peak and began hiking down the mountain. Around mid-day, she slipped on a patch of ice. As a result, the Colorado native tumbled 200 feet.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

