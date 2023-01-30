ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Ex-Patriots star says they’ll return to playoffs because of 2 words: ‘Billy O’Brien’

With legalized gambling arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was at Encore Boston Harbor placing some bets at the sportsbook. With a microphone in hand, Edelman declared he was putting $11,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this spring. Later, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles caught up with the long-time New England wide receiver and asked if he’d place a bet on the Patriots to return to the playoffs in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Tom Brady retires again: How Robert Kraft reacted to former Patriots QB’s news

Robert Kraft doesn’t think there’s ever been a quarterback quite like Tom Brady -- or that there will be one like him. That’s the way the chairman of the New England Patriots summed up the recently retired quarterback’s career in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement. Brady spent 20 years in New England playing for Kraft’s Patriots. Even after Brady left, Kraft has had nothing but praise for the quarterback.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, Dolphins QB expected to be 100% for ‘23 (report)

Tua Tagovailoa is finally out of the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to NFL Network’s Ian Raporport, and his prognosis is reportedly good moving forward. Tagovailoa had at least two concussions during the 2022 season, and his final one came in a Christmas Day loss to the Packers. He’d been in the protocol for over a month, but should be a full go for next season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Predictions for all 23 Patriots free agents

The Patriots have almost two dozen players set to hit the market this offseason. From franchise staples like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, to key players like Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick will have some serious decisions to make when free agency opens in mid-March. So which Patriots...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

OVO NFL collection: Where to buy Drake and NFL collab online

Drake and the NFL joined forces for a new fashion collaboration, OVO X NFL, just in time for the 2023 Super Bowl. The collab between the football league and the Canadian rapper’s October’s Very Own lifestyle brand was announced Tuesday and will launch Friday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. EST. Fans looking to shop the collection can do so on the NFL Shop.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy