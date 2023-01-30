Read full article on original website
With legalized gambling arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was at Encore Boston Harbor placing some bets at the sportsbook. With a microphone in hand, Edelman declared he was putting $11,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this spring. Later, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles caught up with the long-time New England wide receiver and asked if he’d place a bet on the Patriots to return to the playoffs in 2023.
Jimmy Garoppolo will be on a new NFL team next fall. The former Patriots second-round pick, who spent the past six seasons in San Francisco, enters this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. On Wednesday, his final press conference of the season, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he saw any scenario in which Garoppolo returned to his team.
Robert Kraft doesn’t think there’s ever been a quarterback quite like Tom Brady -- or that there will be one like him. That’s the way the chairman of the New England Patriots summed up the recently retired quarterback’s career in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement. Brady spent 20 years in New England playing for Kraft’s Patriots. Even after Brady left, Kraft has had nothing but praise for the quarterback.
Jonathan Jones is entering free agency at the perfect time. For the first six seasons of his NFL career, Jones was the Patriots main slot cornerback and a core special teamer. Last season, however, the 29-year-old moved to the outside cornerback position. That resulted in Jones having the best season of his career with his contract coming to an end.
It’s not easy for Troy Brown to pick a favorite play from Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots quarterback has a lot of moments to choose from. But in the light of the 45-year-old quarterback announcing his retirement (again), the current Patriots receivers coach acknowledged that there was one that stood out from his days as a pass-catcher in New England.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Hanging up his cleats after an illustrious 23-season career in the NFL, Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second time on Wednesday morning. It was a pivotal announcement for the future Hall of Famer as well as his family, with Tom Brady Sr, joining ESPN’s Mike Greenberg to discuss his son’s decision and what lies next.
There were some mild rumblings about Tom Brady potentially returning to the New England Patriots for the 2023 season. However, the quarterback himself reportedly shot that idea down -- quickly. This week on ESPN’s “Get Up!” show, NFL insider Jeff Darlington reported that Brady had weighed his options this offseason...
Tua Tagovailoa is finally out of the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to NFL Network’s Ian Raporport, and his prognosis is reportedly good moving forward. Tagovailoa had at least two concussions during the 2022 season, and his final one came in a Christmas Day loss to the Packers. He’d been in the protocol for over a month, but should be a full go for next season.
The Patriots have almost two dozen players set to hit the market this offseason. From franchise staples like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater, to key players like Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick will have some serious decisions to make when free agency opens in mid-March. So which Patriots...
Drake and the NFL joined forces for a new fashion collaboration, OVO X NFL, just in time for the 2023 Super Bowl. The collab between the football league and the Canadian rapper’s October’s Very Own lifestyle brand was announced Tuesday and will launch Friday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. EST. Fans looking to shop the collection can do so on the NFL Shop.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest FanDuel Super Bowl promo, new customers have up to 3,000 reasons to click here and bet...
