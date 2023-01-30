ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Kyrie Irving isn’t worth risk after shocking trade demand from Nets | Brian Robb

The NBA caters to stars perhaps more than any other pro league and there’s no better example of that than Kyrie Irving’s career progression over the past decade. Irving pushed himself out of one contending situation in Cleveland and walked away from another one in Boston in order to team up with his best friend and arguably best player on the planet in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant.
BROOKLYN, NY
Ex-Patriots star says they’ll return to playoffs because of 2 words: ‘Billy O’Brien’

With legalized gambling arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was at Encore Boston Harbor placing some bets at the sportsbook. With a microphone in hand, Edelman declared he was putting $11,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this spring. Later, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles caught up with the long-time New England wide receiver and asked if he’d place a bet on the Patriots to return to the playoffs in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Nets vs. Celtics picks, best bets & player props

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) have proven to be no match for the Boston Celtics (36-15) in two games this season...
BOSTON, MA
How Kyrie Irving trade request impacts Celtics trade deadline possibilities

Kyrie Irving shocked the basketball world on Friday by demanding a trade out of Brooklyn just days before the NBA trade deadline per multiple reports. Irving is earning $37 million in the final year of his contract and was reportedly looking for a new deal with the Nets after the team had moved back toward the top half of the Eastern Conference. However, those talks have apparently gone sour and now Irving is angling for a new home despite the fact the Nets are a top-6 team in the NBA.
BROOKLYN, NY
Celtics vs. Suns: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBATV

The Celtics will be shooting for their third straight home win on Friday night as they take on the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Boston will still be without starting point guard Marcus Smart but that did not stop them from putting together their best offensive perofrmance of the year in a blowout win over the Nets on Wednesday night. Phoenix will kick off their East coast road trip extremely shorthanded in the backcourt as Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out for the Suns. Boston currently holds a two-game edge over the Bucks in the East standings.
PHOENIX, AZ
Where to buy NBA 2023 All-Star jerseys, shirts and more online

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and the starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Fans looking to shop their favorite player in the NBA All-Star jersey collection online can shop now on Fanatics. The collection features two styles of jerseys: one that is blue which is lighter at the top and darker at the bottom and another that emulates a sunset and has red, orange and yellow colors on it. The collection also features t-shirts, hats and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’

Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
BOSTON, MA
