A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Kyrie Irving vents about Celtics after Nets suffer embarrassing beatdown in Boston
BOSTON — The Celtics built the largest first quarter lead in franchise history on Wednesday night at the expense of Kyrie Irving and the undermanned Nets on their way to a 139-96 victory. The former Celtic point guard has raved about his ex-teammates in recent years as Boston has...
Kyrie Irving isn’t worth risk after shocking trade demand from Nets | Brian Robb
The NBA caters to stars perhaps more than any other pro league and there’s no better example of that than Kyrie Irving’s career progression over the past decade. Irving pushed himself out of one contending situation in Cleveland and walked away from another one in Boston in order to team up with his best friend and arguably best player on the planet in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant.
Kyrie Irving makes surprise trade demand ultimatum to Nets ahead of trade deadline (report)
Kyrie Irving wants a change of scenery yet again according to a new report. Shams Charania of Stadium says the Nets point guard has requested a deal ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline or he will walk in free agency. The Nets had seemingly turned a corner in their relations...
Celtics miss Marcus Smart on nights like Suns loss where Boston had ‘no energy’
BOSTON — On those nights like Friday — where the Celtics were listless as Jaylen Brown admitted there was “no energy” — they missed a guy like Marcus Smart. Even as the C’s were busy chipping away at the Suns’ 20-point lead to whittle it down to a single point, they missed their emotional leader and heartbeat.
Magic Johnson would ‘love’ Kyrie Irving in a Lakers jersey after trade request
The Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes are officially underway after the Nets guard delivered an ultimatum to the organization Friday. Either the Nets can move Irving by the Feb. 9 trade deadline or he’ll leave Brooklyn as a free agent this summer. Teams are already lining up for the All-Star...
Ex-Patriots star says they’ll return to playoffs because of 2 words: ‘Billy O’Brien’
With legalized gambling arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was at Encore Boston Harbor placing some bets at the sportsbook. With a microphone in hand, Edelman declared he was putting $11,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this spring. Later, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles caught up with the long-time New England wide receiver and asked if he’d place a bet on the Patriots to return to the playoffs in 2023.
Nets vs. Celtics picks, best bets & player props
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) have proven to be no match for the Boston Celtics (36-15) in two games this season...
Celtics Mailbag: OG Anunoby trade offer, Payton Pritchard scenarios, Obi Toppin interest
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Celtics trade Grant Williams, PP, Danilo Gallinari, Justin Jackson and 2 firsts for OG Anunoby and DJ Wilson. Who says no? — Matt D. This...
5 Kyrie Irving trade destinations after Nets ultimatum: Lakers, Heat and more
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes are officially back on after the Nets guard delivered an ultimatum to the organization Friday. Either the Nets can trade Irving by the Feb. 9 trade deadline or the 30-year-old guard will leave in free agency this summer. It’s been a relatively quiet trade deadline this...
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Lakers, Suns and Mavericks emerge as landing spots (report)
The next six days until the Feb. 9 trade deadline got a lot more interest after Kyrie Irving delivered a trade ultimatum to the Nets. Irving told the organization the Nets can either trade him or he plans to leave this summer as a free agent. That’s just the latest piece of drama that’s hit Brooklyn in the past few months and years.
How Kyrie Irving trade request impacts Celtics trade deadline possibilities
Kyrie Irving shocked the basketball world on Friday by demanding a trade out of Brooklyn just days before the NBA trade deadline per multiple reports. Irving is earning $37 million in the final year of his contract and was reportedly looking for a new deal with the Nets after the team had moved back toward the top half of the Eastern Conference. However, those talks have apparently gone sour and now Irving is angling for a new home despite the fact the Nets are a top-6 team in the NBA.
Celtics vs. Suns: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBATV
The Celtics will be shooting for their third straight home win on Friday night as they take on the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Boston will still be without starting point guard Marcus Smart but that did not stop them from putting together their best offensive perofrmance of the year in a blowout win over the Nets on Wednesday night. Phoenix will kick off their East coast road trip extremely shorthanded in the backcourt as Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out for the Suns. Boston currently holds a two-game edge over the Bucks in the East standings.
Kyrie Irving ‘intentionally’ left Celtics off trade list in 2017 (report)
Way back when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in 2017, the All-Star guard reportedly left the Celtics off his trade list. But that was all by design, Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reported, as Irving looked to get out of Cleveland with two seasons still left on his contract.
Where to buy NBA 2023 All-Star jerseys, shirts and more online
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and the starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Fans looking to shop their favorite player in the NBA All-Star jersey collection online can shop now on Fanatics. The collection features two styles of jerseys: one that is blue which is lighter at the top and darker at the bottom and another that emulates a sunset and has red, orange and yellow colors on it. The collection also features t-shirts, hats and more.
LeBron James takes shot at Celtics, refs after Lakers win over Knicks
LeBron James returned to action for the Lakers on Tuesday night with an overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden but appeared to still have his mind on a dramatic loss to the Celtics from Saturday night. A missed foul call on LeBron James at the end of...
Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’
Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
Red Sox trade Franklin German to White Sox for 2021 seventh-round pick
The Red Sox have traded right-handed pitcher Franklin German to the White Sox for minor league righty Theo Denlinger. Enter your email address here to receive the Fenway Rundown email newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday. Boston was able to find a trade partner after designating German for assignment Monday...
