The Celtics will be shooting for their third straight home win on Friday night as they take on the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Boston will still be without starting point guard Marcus Smart but that did not stop them from putting together their best offensive perofrmance of the year in a blowout win over the Nets on Wednesday night. Phoenix will kick off their East coast road trip extremely shorthanded in the backcourt as Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out for the Suns. Boston currently holds a two-game edge over the Bucks in the East standings.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO