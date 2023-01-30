Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving vents about Celtics after Nets suffer embarrassing beatdown in Boston
BOSTON — The Celtics built the largest first quarter lead in franchise history on Wednesday night at the expense of Kyrie Irving and the undermanned Nets on their way to a 139-96 victory. The former Celtic point guard has raved about his ex-teammates in recent years as Boston has...
Celtics miss Marcus Smart on nights like Suns loss where Boston had ‘no energy’
BOSTON — On those nights like Friday — where the Celtics were listless as Jaylen Brown admitted there was “no energy” — they missed a guy like Marcus Smart. Even as the C’s were busy chipping away at the Suns’ 20-point lead to whittle it down to a single point, they missed their emotional leader and heartbeat.
Four takeaways as Celtics fall to Suns 106-94 after ugly offensive performance
A Suns squad without four of their top seven scorers due to injury looked like a chance for an easy win for the Celtics on paper Friday night. A scrappy Phoenix squad had other plans. Two days after a historic blowout win over the Nets, the Celtics delivered one of...
Nets vs. Celtics picks, best bets & player props
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) have proven to be no match for the Boston Celtics (36-15) in two games this season...
Kyrie Irving isn’t worth risk after shocking trade demand from Nets | Brian Robb
The NBA caters to stars perhaps more than any other pro league and there’s no better example of that than Kyrie Irving’s career progression over the past decade. Irving pushed himself out of one contending situation in Cleveland and walked away from another one in Boston in order to team up with his best friend and arguably best player on the planet in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant.
Ex-Patriots star says they’ll return to playoffs because of 2 words: ‘Billy O’Brien’
With legalized gambling arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was at Encore Boston Harbor placing some bets at the sportsbook. With a microphone in hand, Edelman declared he was putting $11,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this spring. Later, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles caught up with the long-time New England wide receiver and asked if he’d place a bet on the Patriots to return to the playoffs in 2023.
Kyrie Irving makes surprise trade demand ultimatum to Nets ahead of trade deadline (report)
Kyrie Irving wants a change of scenery yet again according to a new report. Shams Charania of Stadium says the Nets point guard has requested a deal ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline or he will walk in free agency. The Nets had seemingly turned a corner in their relations...
5 Kyrie Irving trade destinations after Nets ultimatum: Lakers, Heat and more
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes are officially back on after the Nets guard delivered an ultimatum to the organization Friday. Either the Nets can trade Irving by the Feb. 9 trade deadline or the 30-year-old guard will leave in free agency this summer. It’s been a relatively quiet trade deadline this...
Kyrie Irving ‘intentionally’ left Celtics off trade list in 2017 (report)
Way back when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers in 2017, the All-Star guard reportedly left the Celtics off his trade list. But that was all by design, Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reported, as Irving looked to get out of Cleveland with two seasons still left on his contract.
Magic Johnson would ‘love’ Kyrie Irving in a Lakers jersey after trade request
The Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes are officially underway after the Nets guard delivered an ultimatum to the organization Friday. Either the Nets can move Irving by the Feb. 9 trade deadline or he’ll leave Brooklyn as a free agent this summer. Teams are already lining up for the All-Star...
Where to buy NBA 2023 All-Star jerseys, shirts and more online
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and the starters and reserves for the game have been announced. Fans looking to shop their favorite player in the NBA All-Star jersey collection online can shop now on Fanatics. The collection features two styles of jerseys: one that is blue which is lighter at the top and darker at the bottom and another that emulates a sunset and has red, orange and yellow colors on it. The collection also features t-shirts, hats and more.
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Lakers, Suns and Mavericks emerge as landing spots (report)
The next six days until the Feb. 9 trade deadline got a lot more interest after Kyrie Irving delivered a trade ultimatum to the Nets. Irving told the organization the Nets can either trade him or he plans to leave this summer as a free agent. That’s just the latest piece of drama that’s hit Brooklyn in the past few months and years.
Celtics vs. Suns: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBATV
The Celtics will be shooting for their third straight home win on Friday night as they take on the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Boston will still be without starting point guard Marcus Smart but that did not stop them from putting together their best offensive perofrmance of the year in a blowout win over the Nets on Wednesday night. Phoenix will kick off their East coast road trip extremely shorthanded in the backcourt as Devin Booker, Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out for the Suns. Boston currently holds a two-game edge over the Bucks in the East standings.
Former Celtics star in talks to join staff at Kentucky with John Calipari (report)
Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school this year -- as a coach and student. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reports that the former Boston Celtics Rondo guard is in talks to join John Calipari’s coaching staff at Kentucky next season. According to Pilgrim, the former Wildcats star is reportedly back on campus to take classes and “hanging around the basketball offices.”
What Kyrie Irving trade demand means for Celtics in East playoff race
Even when the Nets haven’t been in headlines over the past couple months, they still find a way to make waves across the league out of nowhere. Kyrie Irving has reportedly made an ultimatum Friday to the Nets: Either move him by the Feb. 9 trade deadline or he’ll leave the organization this summer as a free agent.
LeBron James takes shot at Celtics, refs after Lakers win over Knicks
LeBron James returned to action for the Lakers on Tuesday night with an overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden but appeared to still have his mind on a dramatic loss to the Celtics from Saturday night. A missed foul call on LeBron James at the end of...
Celtics Mailbag: OG Anunoby trade offer, Payton Pritchard scenarios, Obi Toppin interest
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Celtics trade Grant Williams, PP, Danilo Gallinari, Justin Jackson and 2 firsts for OG Anunoby and DJ Wilson. Who says no? — Matt D. This...
How Kyrie Irving trade request impacts Celtics trade deadline possibilities
Kyrie Irving shocked the basketball world on Friday by demanding a trade out of Brooklyn just days before the NBA trade deadline per multiple reports. Irving is earning $37 million in the final year of his contract and was reportedly looking for a new deal with the Nets after the team had moved back toward the top half of the Eastern Conference. However, those talks have apparently gone sour and now Irving is angling for a new home despite the fact the Nets are a top-6 team in the NBA.
Matthew Peca pushes Thunderbirds to seventh-straight victory
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-17-1-4) set a team record by posting their seventh straight win, 4-2, over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-18-2-3) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center. The T-Birds spotted the Penguins the early lead on Wednesday on the road, and the Penguins politely reciprocated just 4:03...
