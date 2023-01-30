KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Kalamazoo man facing charges for multiple hunting violations admitted that he's "not the most ethical hunter."

Scott Meisterheim, 55, Kalamazoo faced a pretrial in Kalamazoo County earlier this week on 10 counts of illegal deer hunting, on which he was arraigned for earlier this month. He is currently serving 18 months' probation for aggravated domestic assault in and is due back in court on the DNR charges in February. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Here are the 10 charges the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking against Meisterheim:

Taking white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours (one count).

Hunting white-tailed deer with no license (two counts).

Uses the deer hunting licenses of another (two counts).

Taking an over limit of antlered white-tailed deer (two counts).

Transporting/possessing untagged antlered white-tailed deer (three counts).

In addition, the DNR also requested charges for illegal bait, failing to immediately validate/attach kill tags and using another person's hunting license.

"This is an excellent investigation of a poacher who shows no respect for the resource or the ethics of fair chase," said Chief Dave Shaw, DNR Law Enforcement Division. "Violations of this type deprive law-abiding people of their opportunity to have access to and enjoy a public trust natural resource, in this case, white-tailed deer."

Conservation officers started investigating Meisterheim in February 2022 after receiving reports on the DNR Report All Poaching hotline (800-292-7800).

"Evidence collected during the investigation revealed that Meisterheim took at least 11 deer from Oct. 1-Dec. 24, 2021, including three deer on Oct. 1, and that he believed he was "tagged out" the first week of archery season," said DNR officials. "Within three days, Meisterheim let two deer spoil; those were rejected by the processor due to their condition."

Meisterheim was hunting without a hunting license during all hours of the day while using illegal bait. He also used other people's deer tags to cover his illegal deer if he tagged them.

When being interviewed by Conservation Officer James Nason, Meisterheim said, "Sure, I love to kill deer," Meisterheim said. "If I could kill more, I would, to be honest with you."

He was interviewed at the Kalamazoo County Jail, where he was lodged for domestic abuse. Meisterheim is serving 18 months probation for aggravated domestic assault in Kalamazoo County.

Meisterheim is expected to appear in court for the DNR charges in February.