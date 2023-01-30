ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo man facing charges for multiple hunting violations

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICGXa_0kWNZgXp00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Kalamazoo man facing charges for multiple hunting violations admitted that he's "not the most ethical hunter."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSGuE_0kWNZgXp00
Scott Meisterheim, 55, Kalamazoo faced a pretrial in Kalamazoo County earlier this week on 10 counts of illegal deer hunting, on which he was arraigned for earlier this month. He is currently serving 18 months' probation for aggravated domestic assault in and is due back in court on the DNR charges in February. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier in the month in Kalamazoo County.

Here are the 10 charges the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking against Meisterheim:

  • Taking white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours (one count).
  • Hunting white-tailed deer with no license (two counts).
  • Uses the deer hunting licenses of another (two counts).
  • Taking an over limit of antlered white-tailed deer (two counts).
  • Transporting/possessing untagged antlered white-tailed deer (three counts).

In addition, the DNR also requested charges for illegal bait, failing to immediately validate/attach kill tags and using another person's hunting license.

"This is an excellent investigation of a poacher who shows no respect for the resource or the ethics of fair chase," said Chief Dave Shaw, DNR Law Enforcement Division. "Violations of this type deprive law-abiding people of their opportunity to have access to and enjoy a public trust natural resource, in this case, white-tailed deer."

Conservation officers started investigating Meisterheim in February 2022 after receiving reports on the DNR Report All Poaching hotline (800-292-7800).

"Evidence collected during the investigation revealed that Meisterheim took at least 11 deer from Oct. 1-Dec. 24, 2021, including three deer on Oct. 1, and that he believed he was "tagged out" the first week of archery season," said DNR officials. "Within three days, Meisterheim let two deer spoil; those were rejected by the processor due to their condition."

Meisterheim was hunting without a hunting license during all hours of the day while using illegal bait. He also used other people's deer tags to cover his illegal deer if he tagged them.

When being interviewed by Conservation Officer James Nason, Meisterheim said, "Sure, I love to kill deer," Meisterheim said. "If I could kill more, I would, to be honest with you."

He was interviewed at the Kalamazoo County Jail, where he was lodged for domestic abuse. Meisterheim is serving 18 months probation for aggravated domestic assault in Kalamazoo County.

Meisterheim is expected to appear in court for the DNR charges in February.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMT

CPS investigated Kalamazoo County mother accused of murdering infant daughter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County mother will stand trial for murder in the 2021 death of her infant daughter Olivia. Before her death, Child Protective Services opened multiple investigations into Coty Lyon, 31, about suspected abuse of her daughter, according to police reports. CPS removed three other children from Lyon's care prior to Olivia's August 2021 death.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

2 arrested for break-in spree that hit 4 houses, 12 vehicles in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- They broke into four houses and a dozen cars in a single morning, police said. Now they face several years in jail and multiple felony charges. At about 11 a.m. Jan. 23, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 830 Royal Drive, north of Jackson, to find two suspects wanted for home invasion.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy