Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office arrests Ponderosa resident on murder charges
Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office reported Jan. 31 that a Ponderosa resident has been arrested on murder charges. According to Chief Deputy Allen Mills, deputies responded to a 911 call around noon Jan. 30 by a property owner in Ponderosa, which is 50 minutes from Rio Rancho. The property owner...
Former Sandoval County Commissioner Bill Sapien remembered
Sandoval County said goodbye to a longtime proponent of its success when 86-year-old Bill Sapien passed away Jan. 30 after a lengthy illness and having been on dialysis for four or more years. Nice, old-school, loving and gentleman were a few of the words used to describe him. A Democrat,...
Legal Notices-Government
NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE TO BAN FEEDING OF CERTAIN WILDLIFE. Notice is hereby given of the title and general subject matter of a proposed Ordinance which the Board of Commissioners of Sandoval County, New Mexico, will consider for adoption at a future date. The title of the Ordinance is:
Residents turn out for Coffee with a Cop
There was a constant hum of conversation at Thursday morning’s Coffee with Cop at the Starbucks at Ridgecrest and NM 528. A couple of dozen residents came out to meet with members of the Rio Rancho Police Department while enjoying coffee and some breakfast. Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the RRPD, said the events are fairly regular throughout the year at various locations. It offers a chance for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers serving the community.
Good news keeps coming for Loving Thunder
A good week for Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding got even better Wednesday. The nonprofit program offers equine-assisted activities for veterans and special needs individuals. On Jan. 21, Loving Thunder was named 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber. At the Jan. 25 Sandoval County Commission meeting, District 2 Commissioner Jay Block pledged roughly $35,000 to Loving Thunder to fix two roofs at its facility in Corrales.
Pond project at Inca Rd. and Afuste Rd receives excellence award
Arial view of Lisbon Pond Project. (Courtesy photo) The Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority(SSCAFCA) Lisbon Pond Project Received the ACEC New Mexico Engineering Excellence Award. “Vital infrastructure projects like this one bring meaningful protection to many Rio Rancho residents and help give residents peace of mind during the...
Black History Month events are nearby
This month, a series of events will take place across Albuquerque in celebration of Black History Month, which recognizes the contributions that African Americans have made to our country, and deepens our understanding of our nation’s history. African American history is U.S. history, and we reject efforts to hide Black history and instead urge all students, parents and educators to demand their rights to comprehensive history as critical to our multi-cultural democracy. Many of the events honor the important themes of Black History and Black resistance.
Chamber announces Grow Your Business Expo
Grow Your Business Expo 2020.(Observer Archives) The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the Grow Your Business Expo is coming Wednesday, March 1, to the Rio Rancho Events Center. “This is a fantastic event for businesses that want to uncover opportunities, grow their revenue, hire employees and make...
Warmer weekend
This weekend will get hot with temperatures getting close to 60 and little to no breeze available to cool us off. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The dry and seasonably warm weather will continue through the weekend.”. Today. It will be sunny, with a high near 52 and a...
Cleveland boys win first meeting with Rams
The scoreboard in the Thunderdome tells the story, and most of the estimated 1,500 fans enjoyed the rivalry game. Herron photo) Host Cleveland ended the first half of its District 1-5A basketball schedule with an 85-74 victory over Rio Rancho Tuesday evening. The Storm boys used a 13-1 run late...
Rams girls outlast Storm in first meeting of season
Cleveland High’s Savannah Madueno (24) is outnumbered in this photo from Wednesday night’s game in the RAC, with Rams (from left) Tamiera Smyth, Abigayle Armijo, Makenna Lee and Julia Espinosa in the neighborhood in first-half action. (Herron photo) Just like the boys’ city rivalry varsity game played one...
Thanks for what you do
High school basketball official Daniel Apodaca, far left, was handed a Starbucks gift certificate from Rio Rancho Public Schools Executive Director of Athletics Bruce Carver, second from left, Tuesday evening before the Rio Rancho-Cleveland varsity boys’ basketball game tipped off in the Thunderdome at Cleveland High. CHS Athletic Director Matt Martinez, center, handed gift certificates to Rebecca Skoterro and Marc Baca, in a show of appreciation for the officials efforts. One night later, RRHS Athletic Director Sal Gonzales handed gift certificates to the trio of officials who were about to work the Storm-Rams girls’ game in the RAC. Sadly, it’s getting harder to recruit and retain quality officials in light of poor fan behavior; see a story in the Feb. 9 Observer about a former RRHS basketball player who’s now an official, and read why she does it. (Herron photo)
Hawks’ Aguino has his way in the paint, leads host Hawks past Storm
There was no way the No. 1 Hawks were going to let the Storm (17-6, 4-1) make an incredible comeback to beat them again in the Ring of Fire Thursday evening. For those with short memories, the Hawks took a 47-game winning streak into the Thunderdome the afternoon of Jan. 21 and left with a one-game losing streak, after the Storm came back from a 33-11 deficit to win, 53-50.
