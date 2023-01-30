High school basketball official Daniel Apodaca, far left, was handed a Starbucks gift certificate from Rio Rancho Public Schools Executive Director of Athletics Bruce Carver, second from left, Tuesday evening before the Rio Rancho-Cleveland varsity boys’ basketball game tipped off in the Thunderdome at Cleveland High. CHS Athletic Director Matt Martinez, center, handed gift certificates to Rebecca Skoterro and Marc Baca, in a show of appreciation for the officials efforts. One night later, RRHS Athletic Director Sal Gonzales handed gift certificates to the trio of officials who were about to work the Storm-Rams girls’ game in the RAC. Sadly, it’s getting harder to recruit and retain quality officials in light of poor fan behavior; see a story in the Feb. 9 Observer about a former RRHS basketball player who’s now an official, and read why she does it. (Herron photo)

