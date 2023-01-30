Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Pond project at Inca Rd. and Afuste Rd receives excellence award
Arial view of Lisbon Pond Project. (Courtesy photo) The Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority(SSCAFCA) Lisbon Pond Project Received the ACEC New Mexico Engineering Excellence Award. “Vital infrastructure projects like this one bring meaningful protection to many Rio Rancho residents and help give residents peace of mind during the...
Fuzzy family member rescued by Santa Fe Fire Department
Authorities are still investigating.
KOAT 7
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
Truck plows through Albuquerque family’s apartment, police investigate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bad crash on Lead Avenue is under investigation, this time involving a truck that ran through an apartment. It happened on Lead Avenue near Sierra Drive SE, just west of Washington Street. Albuquerque Police responded to the La Mariana apartment complex Friday, before 10 a.m. Witnesses say the truck crashed into […]
KOAT 7
Road reopened after crash left a motorist dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the southeast are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to APD. The area of Central Avenue SE and Altez Street SE was closed but has reopened.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police to start looking for vehicles without license plates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they are searching for vehicles operating without proper license plates in the city. Albuquerque police say officers from multiple units will begin to work in a patrol capacity to look for individuals who are illegally driving vehicles without a proper plate. Police say...
ladailypost.com
Traffic Alert: Multiple Car Crash … Avoid Main Hill Road
The Los Alamos Police Department has issued an alert to motorists that a crash involving multiple vehicles has occurred in the westbound lane of N.M. 502 heading up the Main Hill Road (just below the twin tanks). Police are advising motorists to avoid the left lane, merge right and drive...
rrobserver.com
Former Sandoval County Commissioner Bill Sapien remembered
Sandoval County said goodbye to a longtime proponent of its success when 86-year-old Bill Sapien passed away Jan. 30 after a lengthy illness and having been on dialysis for four or more years. Nice, old-school, loving and gentleman were a few of the words used to describe him. A Democrat,...
rrobserver.com
Legal Notices-Government
NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE TO BAN FEEDING OF CERTAIN WILDLIFE. Notice is hereby given of the title and general subject matter of a proposed Ordinance which the Board of Commissioners of Sandoval County, New Mexico, will consider for adoption at a future date. The title of the Ordinance is:
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue
In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
Motorcyclist dies after Albuquerque crash, police say
APD's Motors Unit is taking over the investigation.
KRQE News 13
Video shows moments after a drunk driver crashed into an emergency vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drinking and driving is a nonstop problem in New Mexico, but it’s not often you see a suspected drunk driver crash into an emergency vehicle. That’s what happened at a major South Valley intersection. Story continues below:. Crime: Albuquerque FBI task force seizes...
rrobserver.com
Residents turn out for Coffee with a Cop
There was a constant hum of conversation at Thursday morning’s Coffee with Cop at the Starbucks at Ridgecrest and NM 528. A couple of dozen residents came out to meet with members of the Rio Rancho Police Department while enjoying coffee and some breakfast. Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the RRPD, said the events are fairly regular throughout the year at various locations. It offers a chance for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers serving the community.
santafe.com
Tomasita’s | Heating It Up
There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Asks Drivers Use In Far Right Lanes On Main Hill Road Due To Accident In Westbound Lanes Near Water Tanks
Los Alamos Police Department is asking drivers to remain in the far right lanes on the Main Hill Road Thursday morning due to an accident neat the water towers. More information will be published as it becomes available.
KOAT 7
State workers rally against state's return-to-office order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
rrobserver.com
Chamber announces Grow Your Business Expo
Grow Your Business Expo 2020.(Observer Archives) The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the Grow Your Business Expo is coming Wednesday, March 1, to the Rio Rancho Events Center. “This is a fantastic event for businesses that want to uncover opportunities, grow their revenue, hire employees and make...
KOAT 7
Homeless students' needs are focus of clothing drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are some students in Albuquerque public schools who need more than just an education. They need clothes, blankets and other necessities of life, because they are homeless. Thanks to coordination between several local organizations, including car clubs representing the "lowriding community," a clothing drive event...
