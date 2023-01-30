ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Pond project at Inca Rd. and Afuste Rd receives excellence award

Arial view of Lisbon Pond Project. (Courtesy photo) The Southern Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority(SSCAFCA) Lisbon Pond Project Received the ACEC New Mexico Engineering Excellence Award. “Vital infrastructure projects like this one bring meaningful protection to many Rio Rancho residents and help give residents peace of mind during the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

House fire in southwest Albuquerque

Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Santa Fe holding rapid hire event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is partnering with the New Mexico Workforce Connection to hold a rapid hire event. Both full-time and seasonal jobs are available. The rapid hire event will be held Saturday February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. According to a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Road reopened after crash left a motorist dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the southeast are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to APD. The area of Central Avenue SE and Altez Street SE was closed but has reopened.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police to start looking for vehicles without license plates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they are searching for vehicles operating without proper license plates in the city. Albuquerque police say officers from multiple units will begin to work in a patrol capacity to look for individuals who are illegally driving vehicles without a proper plate. Police say...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Traffic Alert: Multiple Car Crash … Avoid Main Hill Road

The Los Alamos Police Department has issued an alert to motorists that a crash involving multiple vehicles has occurred in the westbound lane of N.M. 502 heading up the Main Hill Road (just below the twin tanks). Police are advising motorists to avoid the left lane, merge right and drive...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

Former Sandoval County Commissioner Bill Sapien remembered

Sandoval County said goodbye to a longtime proponent of its success when 86-year-old Bill Sapien passed away Jan. 30 after a lengthy illness and having been on dialysis for four or more years. Nice, old-school, loving and gentleman were a few of the words used to describe him. A Democrat,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Legal Notices-Government

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE TO BAN FEEDING OF CERTAIN WILDLIFE. Notice is hereby given of the title and general subject matter of a proposed Ordinance which the Board of Commissioners of Sandoval County, New Mexico, will consider for adoption at a future date. The title of the Ordinance is:
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue

In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Residents turn out for Coffee with a Cop

There was a constant hum of conversation at Thursday morning’s Coffee with Cop at the Starbucks at Ridgecrest and NM 528. A couple of dozen residents came out to meet with members of the Rio Rancho Police Department while enjoying coffee and some breakfast. Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, spokesperson for the RRPD, said the events are fairly regular throughout the year at various locations. It offers a chance for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers serving the community.
RIO RANCHO, NM
santafe.com

Tomasita’s | Heating It Up

There aren’t very many restaurants in business today that were here in Santa Fe when I pulled into town in 1980. Back at the time, friends took me to a place that recently had moved to the then-scruffy railyard neighborhood. It was defying conventional logic about location, location, location. Tomasita’s, our destination, was in a red brick station house, an outbuilding of sorts to the old unused Santa Fe depot. At one time this had been the terminus of a railroad known as The Chile Line. Today, it’s the busy final stop for the Rail Runner commuter train and the Sky Railway, but no train was running at all some four decades ago.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

State workers rally against state's return-to-office order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State workers rallied against the state's return-to-office order at the roundhouse in Santa Fe Thursday. The State Personnel Office ordered state employees working remotely to return to in-person work at the start of the new year. However, the state granted a one-month extension for workers to make necessary changes. The extension ended Feb. 2nd.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Chamber announces Grow Your Business Expo

Grow Your Business Expo 2020.(Observer Archives) The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the Grow Your Business Expo is coming Wednesday, March 1, to the Rio Rancho Events Center. “This is a fantastic event for businesses that want to uncover opportunities, grow their revenue, hire employees and make...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Homeless students' needs are focus of clothing drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are some students in Albuquerque public schools who need more than just an education. They need clothes, blankets and other necessities of life, because they are homeless. Thanks to coordination between several local organizations, including car clubs representing the "lowriding community," a clothing drive event...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy