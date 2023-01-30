Read full article on original website
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza Day
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Winning Somers Point, NJ Lotto Ticket Scores Big $$$
This trip to the hardware store really did turn into a true value!. A ticket for Monday's Powerball Lottery sold at Shore True Value Hardware on New Road in Somers Point hit for a $50,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The ticket was one of five in New...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
