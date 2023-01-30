Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Reveals His Wife Urged Him to Accept His Role
Episode 3 of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us presented a bold departure from the eponymous video game from which the series is adapted. The love-filled and heartwarming episode offered a break from the intense action that made up the first two episodes. Thankfully, the gamble paid off as the episode is now widely regarded as the best of the series so far and is equally the most viewed. Now, we are learning from Nick Offerman, who plays the character of Bill, on which the episode is largely focused, that he would never have been a part of the series had it not been for the convincing power of his wife, Megan Mullally.
Collider
'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial
Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Rossi Needs to Retire or Move on From This Story
In the final few seasons of Criminal Minds on CBS, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) returned to the Behavioral Analysis Unit to fill the role of team leader left open by the departure of Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson). While overseeing her fellow agents — Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — as they hunted society’s most dangerous persons, Prentiss began to rely heavily on the experience and expertise of David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), longtime member of the team and one of the department’s co-founders. However, given Rossi’s age (Mantegna is currently 75 years old), the question of when Rossi would retire also became a topic of interest for the series in these seasons as well. In the final episodes of the show’s thirteenth season, Assistant Director of National Security Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) got her claws into the BAU. She questioned the efficiency of every member of the team, sans JJ who she appointed as the temporary team leader. When she was completely dissatisfied with the BAU’s performance, Barnes reassigned several members of the team, forcibly retiring and condemning Rossi to a life of writing his hit, best-selling books and their accompanying movie adaptations. (How horrible.) Since then, this topic has never been retired, and it’s getting awfully exhausting to continually revisit this.
Collider
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series
The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed. Writing a character off from a TV series often cannot be avoided. No matter the character or the circumstance, losing the character is bound to impact the show and the viewers. However, some characters' deaths are much more poignant than others.
Collider
Where to Watch 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
"Into every generation" a new supernatural series is born. Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack, available to stream on Paramount+, is one of this genre's latest and most anticipated shows. But, before shows like Wolf Pack, Supernatural, and all the other supernatural dramas, there was the 90s show that started it all, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, still beloved by fans everywhere. The preceding movie is not as appreciated but still stands as a cult classic. Most fans today will regard Sarah Michelle Gellar as the real Buffy, the one who fought the forces of darkness for seven years--and still fights, to those who read the comics--while snuggling up with vampire hotties (Bangel vs Spuffy? The fan-feud is ongoing).
Collider
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
Collider
'The Flash': Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher Returning for Final Season
As the old adage goes, "Go big or go home," and The Flash is taking that to heart for its ninth and final season. According to Entertainment Weekly, The CW series added three more returning cast members to its lineup ahead of the premiere next week. Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher will reprise their roles for Season 9.
Collider
Before 'The Consultant,' Check Out These Scene-Stealing Christoph Waltz Performances
Unless you were familiar with a few obscure European television shows, you probably weren’t aware of Christoph Waltz before his breakout turn in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. It wasn’t long after the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival, which won Waltz the Best Actor award, that he became recognizable throughout the artistic community. Not only was Hans Landa instantly among Tarantino’s most iconic characters, but he quickly became ranked among the greatest cinematic villains of all-time.
Collider
'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift' Legacy Trailer Shows the Trick to Drifting
While preparing for the release of the first trailer for Fast X, Universal Pictures is releasing "legacy" trailers for all of the previous films in Fast and The Furious franchise. These trailers re-imagine the promotional materials for the movies as if they were made in the present day. Today, it was The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift's turn to get the treatment, showing a short ad where Sean (Lucas Boswell) and Han (Sung Kang) decide to solve their problems with the only possible solution in their world: street racing.
Collider
'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel
the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:
Collider
Paul Mescal & 9 Best Lone Acting Oscar Nominees of All Time
More often than not, actors who get Oscar nominations do so for critically acclaimed movies that get a few more nods in Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony. Occasionally, though, an actor or actress signifies their film's only Oscar nomination. These are admirable thespians who don't rely on the Academy's love for their film to get praised for their work, from Charlize Theron's performance in Monsterto Paul Mescal getting his first Oscar nomination for Aftersun, one of the saddest movies of 2022.
Collider
10 Actors With First-Time Oscar Nominations This Year (2023)
The Oscar nominations for this year have provided some incredibly surprising first-time nominees, including long-time acting legends like Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis. In addition to them, Angela Bassett has been nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a first-time nomination for a Marvel film. While there are always snubs that leave fans upset, this year viewers can say that the Oscars did indeed deliver on some much-deserved nominations.
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Collider
'Knock at the Cabin' and 9 Other Small-Scale Apocalyptic Movies
M. Night Shyamalan is back with Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint. The film follows a family of three whose secluded cabin is invaded by four strangers claiming they need to sacrifice one of their own to prevent the end of the world.
Collider
Harrison Ford Jokingly Says He Knows Nothing About His Role In 'Captain America: New World Order'
Harrison Ford is ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or maybe not? During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor jokingly pretended to not know anything about his upcoming role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. The film, which recently added Xosha Roquemore to its cast, looked for a new actor to play Ross after William Hurt passed away last year. After a few months of searching for the new face of the long-time Marvel antagonist, Ford was cast in October, marking the first time the actor will appear in the popular franchise.
Collider
JJ Abrams to Produce Adaption of Stephen King's 'Billy Summers'
Considered by many fans as the “King of Horror,” Stephen King is no stranger to seeing his work adapted for the screen with Rob Savage’s take on The Boogeyman coming to theaters June 2 and a series based on The Dark Tower in the works from Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan. With genre classics such as Stanley Kubrick’s divisive The Shining, the Kathy Bates-led thriller Misery and 2017’s quintessential coming-of-age horror It in his past, news of a new film or TV series adaptation of the popular author’s work is certain to perk up the ears of diehard and casual horror fans like. The latest of King’s books to join the cinematic universe is bestseller Billy Summers, which has recently been acquired by Warner Bros.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Spotify Playlist Features Exclusive Bonus Content
Marvel Studios has released the official playlist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to celebrate the film's release on Disney+. Marvel revealed that the official playlist for the hit superhero movie will start streaming exclusively on Spotify today, making the announcement on Twitter with a video featuring stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett.
Collider
'9-1-1: Lone Star': That Carlos and Iris Twist Rewrites History in the Best Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of the hit show 9-1-1, follows Owen (Rob Lowe) and TK Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) as they pack up their lives in New York City to make a new start in Austin, Texas. Following a call that leaves nearly all of the 126 firefighters dead — aside from Judd (Jim Parrack), who is haunted by his lone survival when the series begins — Owen is called in to use his vast experience to put together a new, fantastic team, which he is eager to do after TK relapses and nearly kills himself in an overdose. In the episodes to follow, the Strands have created a family at the 126 with Judd and his wife/dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain), Marjan (Natacha Karam), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Tommy (Gina Torres), Nancy (Brianna Baker), Mateo (Julian Works), and TK’s boyfriend and resident police officer Carlos (Rafael Silva).
Collider
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer Amps Up the Stakes for the Pogues
Netflix has released a new trailer for Season 3 of Outer Banks, and it looks like the Pogues are neck-deep in danger. The series follows a group of friends who get involved with big crime conspiracies while trying to find hidden treasure in paradisiac coastlines. After two seasons of dangerous...
