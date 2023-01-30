Read full article on original website
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
'9-1-1: Lone Star': That Carlos and Iris Twist Rewrites History in the Best Way
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, a spin-off of the hit show 9-1-1, follows Owen (Rob Lowe) and TK Strand (Ronen Rubenstein) as they pack up their lives in New York City to make a new start in Austin, Texas. Following a call that leaves nearly all of the 126 firefighters dead — aside from Judd (Jim Parrack), who is haunted by his lone survival when the series begins — Owen is called in to use his vast experience to put together a new, fantastic team, which he is eager to do after TK relapses and nearly kills himself in an overdose. In the episodes to follow, the Strands have created a family at the 126 with Judd and his wife/dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain), Marjan (Natacha Karam), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Tommy (Gina Torres), Nancy (Brianna Baker), Mateo (Julian Works), and TK’s boyfriend and resident police officer Carlos (Rafael Silva).
Where to Watch 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
"Into every generation" a new supernatural series is born. Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack, available to stream on Paramount+, is one of this genre's latest and most anticipated shows. But, before shows like Wolf Pack, Supernatural, and all the other supernatural dramas, there was the 90s show that started it all, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, still beloved by fans everywhere. The preceding movie is not as appreciated but still stands as a cult classic. Most fans today will regard Sarah Michelle Gellar as the real Buffy, the one who fought the forces of darkness for seven years--and still fights, to those who read the comics--while snuggling up with vampire hotties (Bangel vs Spuffy? The fan-feud is ongoing).
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial
Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series
The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed. Writing a character off from a TV series often cannot be avoided. No matter the character or the circumstance, losing the character is bound to impact the show and the viewers. However, some characters' deaths are much more poignant than others.
They Cut the Queer Out of 'Scooby-Doo' Movie According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
James Gunn’s a household name now thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming role shepherding the new DC Universe. However, one of his most underrated gems of the 2000s was his scripts for Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. The first film in particular was very ahead of its time in terms of its edgier humorous style and brilliant parody of its source material.
'The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift' Legacy Trailer Shows the Trick to Drifting
While preparing for the release of the first trailer for Fast X, Universal Pictures is releasing "legacy" trailers for all of the previous films in Fast and The Furious franchise. These trailers re-imagine the promotional materials for the movies as if they were made in the present day. Today, it was The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift's turn to get the treatment, showing a short ad where Sean (Lucas Boswell) and Han (Sung Kang) decide to solve their problems with the only possible solution in their world: street racing.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Rossi Needs to Retire or Move on From This Story
In the final few seasons of Criminal Minds on CBS, Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) returned to the Behavioral Analysis Unit to fill the role of team leader left open by the departure of Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson). While overseeing her fellow agents — Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), and Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — as they hunted society’s most dangerous persons, Prentiss began to rely heavily on the experience and expertise of David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), longtime member of the team and one of the department’s co-founders. However, given Rossi’s age (Mantegna is currently 75 years old), the question of when Rossi would retire also became a topic of interest for the series in these seasons as well. In the final episodes of the show’s thirteenth season, Assistant Director of National Security Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) got her claws into the BAU. She questioned the efficiency of every member of the team, sans JJ who she appointed as the temporary team leader. When she was completely dissatisfied with the BAU’s performance, Barnes reassigned several members of the team, forcibly retiring and condemning Rossi to a life of writing his hit, best-selling books and their accompanying movie adaptations. (How horrible.) Since then, this topic has never been retired, and it’s getting awfully exhausting to continually revisit this.
'Halloween' Stuntman & Michael Myers Actor George P. Wilbur Dead at 81
Famous Hollywood stuntman and actor George P. Wilbur died at the age of 81 this past Wednesday. While Wilbur had an over 60-year career, the actor will mainly be remembered for his numerous horror contributions. Particularly as Michael Myers in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For many fans, Wilbur was one of the best actors to ever wear the iconic white mask with Return of Michael Myers being a fan-favorite film in the beloved slasher franchise.
Before 'The Consultant,' Check Out These Scene-Stealing Christoph Waltz Performances
Unless you were familiar with a few obscure European television shows, you probably weren’t aware of Christoph Waltz before his breakout turn in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. It wasn’t long after the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival, which won Waltz the Best Actor award, that he became recognizable throughout the artistic community. Not only was Hans Landa instantly among Tarantino’s most iconic characters, but he quickly became ranked among the greatest cinematic villains of all-time.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
'Knock at the Cabin' and 9 Other Small-Scale Apocalyptic Movies
M. Night Shyamalan is back with Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint. The film follows a family of three whose secluded cabin is invaded by four strangers claiming they need to sacrifice one of their own to prevent the end of the world.
Travis Fimmel Solves a Gruesome Cold Case in 'Black Snow' Trailer
Sundance Now and AMC+ plus released today the first trailer for Black Snow, an upcoming mystery series starring Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves). In Black Snow, Fimmel plays the cold-case detective James Cormack, who’s in charge of solving the gruesome murder of a teenager. The new trailer introduces...
10 Actors With First-Time Oscar Nominations This Year (2023)
The Oscar nominations for this year have provided some incredibly surprising first-time nominees, including long-time acting legends like Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis. In addition to them, Angela Bassett has been nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a first-time nomination for a Marvel film. While there are always snubs that leave fans upset, this year viewers can say that the Oscars did indeed deliver on some much-deserved nominations.
‘The Last of Us’: Craig Mazin Warns of an Emotional Joel Flashback to Come
HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a much-beloved addition to television viewing, with great praise reserved for its cast. The series set in a post-apocalyptic world has had its fair share of tragic and emotional moments — the latest episode, Long, Long Time, brought about many a teary eye among the show’s viewing audience. With its system of flashbacks all the way to Outbreak Day, the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) was emotionally and effectively expanded and told in a new medium. But there seems to be more heart-wrenching flashbacks on the horizon.
'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done
Sony Pictures has just announced that the buddy cop duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the streets of South Beach for a fourth installment of the enormously popular franchise, Bad Boys. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will team up to direct the pair again after collaborating with the tandem on Bad Boys For Life in 2020 that more than maintained the momentum for the series raking in a cool $426 million at the box office. The announcement comes a full 28 years after the making of the original, and though the new film does not yet have a title, the news could not have come at a better time for Smith, who will no doubt be looking for anything and everything to talk about other than what transpired at the now infamous 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Spotify Playlist Features Exclusive Bonus Content
Marvel Studios has released the official playlist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to celebrate the film's release on Disney+. Marvel revealed that the official playlist for the hit superhero movie will start streaming exclusively on Spotify today, making the announcement on Twitter with a video featuring stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
