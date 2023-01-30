ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School ‘choice’ fails students

A group of conservative lobbyists and legislators, like Senator Brandt, are continuously working to privatize and defund public education and are attempting to disguise their efforts as school “choice.”. Senate Bill 109 titled “Education Freedom Accounts” proposes the creation of a mechanism that would divert money from New Mexico...
Support children’s health through the Public Health Climate Resiliency Act

In the Land of Enchantment, families should be able to enjoy our state’s natural beauty without worrying about whether worsening environmental conditions will harm their children’s health. Unfortunately, children are especially vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, which include extreme heat, poor air quality, drought, flooding and wildfires. However, this legislative session, lawmakers have the opportunity to protect New Mexicans from these threats to public health by passing the Public Health and Climate Resiliency Act, thereby ensuring a healthier, brighter future for New Mexico children.
