School ‘choice’ fails students
A group of conservative lobbyists and legislators, like Senator Brandt, are continuously working to privatize and defund public education and are attempting to disguise their efforts as school “choice.”. Senate Bill 109 titled “Education Freedom Accounts” proposes the creation of a mechanism that would divert money from New Mexico...
Support children’s health through the Public Health Climate Resiliency Act
In the Land of Enchantment, families should be able to enjoy our state’s natural beauty without worrying about whether worsening environmental conditions will harm their children’s health. Unfortunately, children are especially vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, which include extreme heat, poor air quality, drought, flooding and wildfires. However, this legislative session, lawmakers have the opportunity to protect New Mexicans from these threats to public health by passing the Public Health and Climate Resiliency Act, thereby ensuring a healthier, brighter future for New Mexico children.
NM taxpayers could be getting another $750 rebate check under bill advancing at Roundhouse
SANTA FE — With rising costs of food, gas and other basic supplies showing no signs of dropping, New Mexico taxpayers could be in line to get a new round of financial relief from the state by as soon as this spring. A bill providing $750 rebates for individual...
