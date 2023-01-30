Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes hope to have ‘some vision’ on next starting QB during competition this springThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
614now.com
This national publication created a list of the 28 “essential” Columbus restaurants
You don’t have to tell anyone here that Columbus is a booming food city, but it’s always nice to get some national validation. And that’s exactly what we’re about to share with you. In 2022, the food news powerhouse “Eater” published a list of the 28...
columbusmonthly.com
Speck Italian Eatery Opens Downtown; Ho Toy Closes After 64 Years
The highly anticipated opening of Speck is here. Chef Josh Dalton’s riff on fine-dining Italian, which originally opened in 2019 in Delaware, made its Downtown debut this week on the ground floor of the Nicholas building at 12 W. Gay St. You can have a look at Speck’s opening menu here, which includes housemade focaccia, rigatoni Amatriciana, lobster risotto, gnudi cacio e pepe and more. Speck, which is named after the Italian cured ham, was honored as a Best New Restaurant by this magazine in 2019. Chef Dalton is also the chef-owner behind Veritas in Downtown Columbus, as well as Delaware’s 1808 American Bistro and Cove: A Seafood Joint. His next project is a French bistro, which is slated to open across the street from Speck on the northeast corner of High and Gay streets.
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
614now.com
National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week
The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
columbusunderground.com
12 New Restaurants Headed for the University District
A wave of new restaurants is headed for the University District. From Lane Avenue to the north and King Avenue to the south, a dozen new (or recently opened) restaurants, coffee shops and more are populating High Street to feed the Ohio State masses. Starting south and working our way...
614now.com
Following renovation, iconic Columbus sandwich shop to reopen dining room for the first time since 2020
Since the outbreak of COVID, Katzinger’s Delicatessen, one of the city’s most iconic sandwich shops, has had its original storefront closed to in-person diners. Later this month, though, that will change. According to Michelle Johnson, Katzinger’s Business Manager, the German Village deli will be closing on Feb. 13...
614now.com
Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus
Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
614now.com
Here’s when this Food Network star and judge on hit show “Chopped” is coming to Columbus
When the Giant Eagle supermarket located at 2900 Stelzer Road converts to a Giant Eagle Market District on Feb. 9, more than just the presence of local vendors will mark its grand opening celebration. Food Network star Marcus Samuelsson, best known as a long-standing judge on the show “Chopped” and...
The Whitney House in Worthington welcoming customers back with refreshed look, menu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Whitney House in Worthington closed for two weeks last month, but that didn’t mean the team took a break. The restaurant at 666 High St. passed eight years of business late last year. Ownership marked the occasion with a refresh of both the space and the menu. “This […]
614now.com
Here’s when a 30 foot-tall canopy walk will open at Columbus-area Metro Park
Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks have their head in the clouds with their planned addition to Blacklick Woods. Literally. A 50 foot-tall observation tower and a 30 foot-tall canopy will be built at the Reynoldsburg-based Metro Park. “Blacklick Woods is one of our original Metro Parks, and we’ve been...
614now.com
Anticipated eatery from star Columbus chef Josh Dalton opens Downtown
The wait is over; Speck Italian Eatery has officially reopened at its new Downtown home.. The popular eatery–which is the brainchild of standout Columbus chef Josh Dalton–initially opened in Delaware, inside Dalton’s “restaurant incubator” space, where concepts like Veritas was launched and Cove, A Seafood Joint currently operates.
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut
Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.
614now.com
Restaurant concept founded by rapper Two Chainz officially opens its doors
After a false start last month, the anticipated restaurant founded by rapper 2 Chainz has opened its doors Downtown. On Feb. 1, Esco Restaurant & Tapas officially opened its doors. The eatery is located at 31 W. Gay St. Esco had initially announced its grand opening date as Jan. 13...
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
614now.com
Columbus barbershop owner will be contestant on newest season of ‘Survivor’
Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is heading from urban barbershop to tropical wilderness. That’s because the Pickerington native is one of 18 individuals who will be featured on season 44 of the hit show “Survivor.”. Grinstead-Mayle co-owns Goodfellows Tonsorial Parlor alongside his brother, Dale Grinstead-Mayle. The Brewery District Shop opened in...
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
