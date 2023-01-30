ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveport, OH

614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Grandview donut shop has closed

A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Speck Italian Eatery Opens Downtown; Ho Toy Closes After 64 Years

The highly anticipated opening of Speck is here. Chef Josh Dalton’s riff on fine-dining Italian, which originally opened in 2019 in Delaware, made its Downtown debut this week on the ground floor of the Nicholas building at 12 W. Gay St. You can have a look at Speck’s opening menu here, which includes housemade focaccia, rigatoni Amatriciana, lobster risotto, gnudi cacio e pepe and more. Speck, which is named after the Italian cured ham, was honored as a Best New Restaurant by this magazine in 2019. Chef Dalton is also the chef-owner behind Veritas in Downtown Columbus, as well as Delaware’s 1808 American Bistro and Cove: A Seafood Joint. His next project is a French bistro, which is slated to open across the street from Speck on the northeast corner of High and Gay streets.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week

The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

12 New Restaurants Headed for the University District

A wave of new restaurants is headed for the University District. From Lane Avenue to the north and King Avenue to the south, a dozen new (or recently opened) restaurants, coffee shops and more are populating High Street to feed the Ohio State masses. Starting south and working our way...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus

Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Anticipated eatery from star Columbus chef Josh Dalton opens Downtown

The wait is over; Speck Italian Eatery has officially reopened at its new Downtown home.. The popular eatery–which is the brainchild of standout Columbus chef Josh Dalton–initially opened in Delaware, inside Dalton’s “restaurant incubator” space, where concepts like Veritas was launched and Cove, A Seafood Joint currently operates.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus barbershop owner will be contestant on newest season of ‘Survivor’

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is heading from urban barbershop to tropical wilderness. That’s because the Pickerington native is one of 18 individuals who will be featured on season 44 of the hit show “Survivor.”. Grinstead-Mayle co-owns Goodfellows Tonsorial Parlor alongside his brother, Dale Grinstead-Mayle. The Brewery District Shop opened in...
COLUMBUS, OH

