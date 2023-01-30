Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
Collider
James Gunn Explains "Complicated" Reason He Cast Will Poulter in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
It seems like James Gunn is a man on a mission to revive DC Comics on the big and small screens, but he has the not-insignificant task of finishing off a trilogy for Marvel before he truly gets down to rebooting the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. That...
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Spotify Playlist Features Exclusive Bonus Content
Marvel Studios has released the official playlist for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to celebrate the film's release on Disney+. Marvel revealed that the official playlist for the hit superhero movie will start streaming exclusively on Spotify today, making the announcement on Twitter with a video featuring stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
Collider
'Landscape with Invisible Hand's Director Cory Finley & Kylie Rogers Talk Aliens, the Unique Script, and Designing the Near-Future
In screenwriter and director Cory Finley’s third feature, Landscape with Invisible Hand, the near-future Earth has been overtaken by an alien species. Rather, the governments have handed over control to the Vuvv – said alien species – in a transaction of sorts, as the Vuvv have essentially bought Earth and many humans now face poverty. Releasing sometime this year, this is the screenwriter-turned-director’s third feature film, and the second to premiere at Sundance after 2017’s Thoroughbreds starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke.
Collider
'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel
the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Says Cassie Lang Wants to Change the World
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not just kick-starting MCU Phase 5 but will also shape the next few phases with dire consequences. While the movie brings back familiar faces and takes a deep-dive into the Quantum Realm, the movie will also introduce the big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and bring back Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), who are going to be major players in the upcoming Multiversal war. A new featurette released by Marvel Studio shines a light on Cassie’s hopes and fears.
Collider
Harrison Ford Jokingly Says He Knows Nothing About His Role In 'Captain America: New World Order'
Harrison Ford is ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or maybe not? During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor jokingly pretended to not know anything about his upcoming role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. The film, which recently added Xosha Roquemore to its cast, looked for a new actor to play Ross after William Hurt passed away last year. After a few months of searching for the new face of the long-time Marvel antagonist, Ford was cast in October, marking the first time the actor will appear in the popular franchise.
Collider
Before 'The Consultant,' Check Out These Scene-Stealing Christoph Waltz Performances
Unless you were familiar with a few obscure European television shows, you probably weren’t aware of Christoph Waltz before his breakout turn in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. It wasn’t long after the film’s debut at the Cannes Film Festival, which won Waltz the Best Actor award, that he became recognizable throughout the artistic community. Not only was Hans Landa instantly among Tarantino’s most iconic characters, but he quickly became ranked among the greatest cinematic villains of all-time.
Collider
'Bad Boys 4' Is the Best Thing Will Smith Could Have Done
Sony Pictures has just announced that the buddy cop duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be hitting the streets of South Beach for a fourth installment of the enormously popular franchise, Bad Boys. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will team up to direct the pair again after collaborating with the tandem on Bad Boys For Life in 2020 that more than maintained the momentum for the series raking in a cool $426 million at the box office. The announcement comes a full 28 years after the making of the original, and though the new film does not yet have a title, the news could not have come at a better time for Smith, who will no doubt be looking for anything and everything to talk about other than what transpired at the now infamous 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
Collider
'Knock at the Cabin' and 9 Other Small-Scale Apocalyptic Movies
M. Night Shyamalan is back with Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, and Rupert Grint. The film follows a family of three whose secluded cabin is invaded by four strangers claiming they need to sacrifice one of their own to prevent the end of the world.
Collider
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
Collider
Where to Watch 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
"Into every generation" a new supernatural series is born. Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack, available to stream on Paramount+, is one of this genre's latest and most anticipated shows. But, before shows like Wolf Pack, Supernatural, and all the other supernatural dramas, there was the 90s show that started it all, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, still beloved by fans everywhere. The preceding movie is not as appreciated but still stands as a cult classic. Most fans today will regard Sarah Michelle Gellar as the real Buffy, the one who fought the forces of darkness for seven years--and still fights, to those who read the comics--while snuggling up with vampire hotties (Bangel vs Spuffy? The fan-feud is ongoing).
Collider
Jack Black's Bowser Looms Over Mushroom Kingdom in New 'The Mario Bros. Movie' Poster
There are so many amazing films to get excited about in the 2023 movie season. If you’re a gamer then there is no bigger film coming this year than The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Based on the highly successful Nintendo franchise of the same name, the Illumination and Universal Pictures' animated film releases in April. Now a new poster for Super Mario Bros. shows off the adventure’s dazzling scope and colorful epic scale.
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Collider
'Deep Rising' Review: Jason Momoa Narrates a Documentary Critical of the Green Revolution | Sundance 2023
You might not peg Jason Momoa as the person to narrate a nature documentary, but one of the surprises of Deep Rising was just how perfect Momoa was for the part. Director Matthieu Rytz wisely has Momoa narrating some of the most self-reflective dialogue of the documentary on the mining of the deep seafloor for metals. If anyone was going to criticize the humans of earth, it should be the King of Atlantis. Momoa aside, Rytz presents us with a new dilemma: just how ethical and environmentally conscious is the switch from oil to electric?
Collider
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series
The following article contains spoilers for the shows discussed. Writing a character off from a TV series often cannot be avoided. No matter the character or the circumstance, losing the character is bound to impact the show and the viewers. However, some characters' deaths are much more poignant than others.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
Collider
The Director of 'Paranormal Activity's Forgotten Found Footage Is His Best
Paranormal Activity’s impact on horror and the moviegoing landscape in general was considerable. With a clever marketing campaign that focused on audience reaction and encouraged prospective viewers to request their local theater play the movie, it created massive buzz and brought the found footage format back into vogue. It also propelled a former software programmer to great success as an up-and-coming director. Over the next few years, Oren Peli would enjoy his newfound status by producing a number of well-known horror movies, including Paranormal Activity sequels, the Insidious movies, and Chernobyl Diaries. It would take a number of years before he got back into the director’s chair, but when he did, it was for something grander and more ambitious than his debut picture: 2015's Area 51.
Collider
'The Covenant' Images Showcase Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim's Comradery
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant has shared its first look at the thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Previously titled The Interpreter, the feature aims to give a peek into what a soldier goes through in action-packed, high octane, life-and-death scenarios. The new images see Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim as soldiers on an Afghanistan base. One image sees them engaged in a gunfight, another as a part of the larger squad. Another image pulled right out of the trailer sees them in a jeep going on the fateful mission. The images give a good look at the comradery between the central characters, while a behind-the-scenes image sees Gyllenhaal all smiles while discussing something with Ritchie.
Comments / 0