Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Related
SFGate
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO. 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and East. Slopes of the...
SFGate
New 369 Area Code Goes Into Effect Wednesday For Areas With 707 Numbers
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
SFGate
Calif. sinkhole swallows third car as drivers ignore 'ROAD CLOSED' sign
California Highway Patrol officers are tired. For weeks they have been working to keep motorists safe from a giant sinkhole, closing the nearby road, erecting barricades and putting up signs that read "ROAD CLOSED." And yet, they say, the motorists keep on coming. Three vehicles have fallen into the sinkhole...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
SFGate
Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SFGate
MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine
EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
SFGate
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was...
SFGate
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday at his home in...
SFGate
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable...
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
SFGate
Calmatters: Thieves Drain Millions Off Calfresh And Calworks Recipients’ Cards, Families Wait And Taxpayers Pay
The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
SFGate
Housatonic Valley health director departs to become CT's deputy health commissioner
NEW MILFORD — Lisa Morrissey, who held the position of health director of the Housatonic Valley Health District for almost a year, left Friday to become deputy commissioner with the Connecticut Department of Public Health. In addition to serving as director of health for HVHD, she previously served as...
SFGate
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
Comments / 0