Hanford, CA

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO. 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and East. Slopes of the...
PENDLETON, OR
Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA
MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was...
VISALIA, CA
2 California teens held in killings over illegal vape sale

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two Southern California teenagers have been arrested in connection with the killings of two young men last month during a meeting involving the illegal sale of vape products, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday at his home in...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable...
ARIZONA STATE
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

