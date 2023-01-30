Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
PlayStation VR 2 - The Final Hands-on Preview
The original PlayStation VR headset, released way back in 2016, has sold over 5 million units - a staggering number for a VR headset that, if we are openly honest about it, was outdated even before it was released. It used the aging Move controllers, had wires that stretched out like tendrils, was cumbersome to set up, and the headset itself was largely uncomfortable to wear over long periods of time. Yet, despite all of those issues, the PSVR - bolstered by the PS4 library - became one of the first VR headsets to find mainstream success.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Hands-On Impressions
The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra edges even closer to just being the new Galaxy Note with flatter edges on its curved display and sides. On top of this, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone elevates its photographic abilities with a ludicrous 200MP sensor and expanded RAW camera mode to take advantage of the said camera.
Asus ROG Harpe Ace Review
When it comes to competitive gaming, the mouse is the sword you carry into battle. It’s the firearm you wield. It’s the difference between a smooth match and a rough one, and ideally, should disappear in your hand so you forget it’s there. The Asus ROG Harpe Ace is the latest lightweight mouse to vie for competitive mouse supremacy and a top spot on our list of the best gaming mice. At $150, it comes with a hefty price tag, but is undeniably great.
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
Chapter 1 Power Nodes
This Power Node can be found in the Cargo Hall Storage in the Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control area. When you enter the room, go to the right-hand corner and open the Wall Safe. To open the door to the Cargo Storage Hall, you will need to divert the power from the Elevator to the Cargo Hall Storage using the Circuit Breaker and the end of the Hall.
Sony PlayStation 5 Pre-orders Set to Go Live on February 7, 2023 in India
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is set to start pre-orders on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 12 pm in India. Sony’s own ShopAtSC online store has a featured banner on the front page, advertising the restocking. The site shows the PS5 Standard God of War Ragnarök Bundle and the PS5...
Xbox 360 Marketplace Shutdown 'Posted in Error' Says Microsoft
Microsoft has clarified that an article on its official support website saying the Xbox 360 marketplace will shut down in May was posted in error. Speaking to IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson not only said the article was posted accidentally but also confirmed that the Xbox 360 marketplace will not be shut down in May 2023.
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 - Official Snaefell Mountain Course Section 2 Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from a new section of the Snaefell Mountain course in TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, as Peter Hickman travels at over 186mph on his BMW M1000RR from Ballacraine to Cronk Urleigh. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 will...
IGN's Best Gift Ideas for 2023
IGN has plenty of great ideas when it comes to buying presents this year. But, to save you some time, we've also collected every single one of our 'top' recommendations, for Xbox, PlayStation, Tech, and more, in one easy-to-consume place. These are the hand-selected, best gift ideas from IGN staff, so rest assured these are perfect for any gamer, techie, or pop culture guru in your life.
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
How'd Hi-Fi Rush's Surprise Drop Beat Out Forspoken's Hype?
In this episode of Podcast Beyond, Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, and Brian Altano dig into Hi-Fi Rush's stealth release on the Xbox Series, how the game has been recieved, and how it contrasts with the PS5's pre-launch hype of Forspoken and its effects. What can Sony and other publishers learn from both release strategies? Also, how does a game's design intentions affect our perception of them?
NERO Checkpoint and NERO Injector Locations
This page of the Days Gone guide details NERO Checkpoints and NERO Research Sites. There are 12 NERO Checkpoints and 18 NERO Research Sites scattered throughout Oregon. Each one contains a NERO Injector. Injectors can be used to boost either Health, Focus, or Stamina. Collectibles like NERO Intel and IPCA Tech can be found at or near these NERO locations.
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection Being Removed in May
Sony announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be removed from the PlayStation Plus subscription on May 9. However, members can still redeem the titles from the collection until that date and continue to access them afterward as long as they remain subscribers to the service. The collection has been...
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
