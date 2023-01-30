Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable...
MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine
EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
Calmatters: Thieves Drain Millions Off Calfresh And Calworks Recipients’ Cards, Families Wait And Taxpayers Pay
The first time it happened to Courtney Abrams, hardly anyone believed her. Someone had drained the more than $700 in cash aid and nearly $200 in food stamps from the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card the 33-year-old single mother received from the state, just minutes after those monthly payments appeared in her account.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
New 369 Area Code Goes Into Effect Wednesday For Areas With 707 Numbers
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO. 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and East. Slopes of the...
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
