ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Woman with gun killed by deputies in California mountains

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a woman they said was armed with a handgun on a hiking trail near a home in Southern California mountains, authorities said. Deputies called to a residence in rural Sugarloaf, near Big...
SUGARLOAF, CA
SFGate

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO. 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and East. Slopes of the...
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy