Seen Her? Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend In Norwalk Still Missing, Police Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
April Grisanti. Photo Credit: Facebook/Norwalk, CT Police Department

Police are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case involving a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Norwalk and never seen again.

The decades-old incident happened during the early morning of Feb. 1, 1985, around 12:15 a.m., when April Grisanti left Anthony's Bar in Norwalk on Main Street and was forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend who then drove away, Norwalk Police said in an announcement on Monday, Jan. 30.

Grisanti had been involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, James "Purple" Aaron, earlier in the night before the kidnapping.

Aaron was later arrested on Feb. 10, 1985, and was convicted of the kidnapping. He was jailed until December 1991. Despite the arrest, Gristanti was never located.

Now, police are asking for help in finding her. Anyone with information can call Detective Daniel Serio at 203-854-3188, or the department's tip line at 203-854-3111.

