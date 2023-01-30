Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes offers parting shot to Cincinnati mayor after Chiefs win AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts about Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship.
Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy
Long before Patrick Mahomes II won an NFL MVP award, he was fine-tuning his athletic skills on the baseball diamond with his father, a Major League Baseball relief pitcher.
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
If Chinese spy balloon escapes US airspace, get ready for an even bigger disaster
A Chinese spy balloon has been floating over America this week. That's shockingly bad news. But things will get even worse if the balloon is allowed to leave American airspace.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Charles Barkley makes it clear why he hates Skip Bayless - "I don't like the guy"
Charles Barkley hates Skip Bayless because of his unprofessionalism and the fact that he uses his personal opinions that are not based on facts when commenting on other professional athletes
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
Bengals player upset after teammate's penalty costs AFC Championship: 'Why the f--- you touch the quarterback'
Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt didn't hold back his thoughts on his teammates' horrible mistake that led to the Chiefs' game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship.
New Jersey high school swimmer disqualified from race over size of American flag on cap, dad claims
Because the American flag on his swimmer's cap was measured to be 0.2 inches too large, a New Jersey sophomore was disqualified from a race.
Florida police arrest homeless man suspected of raping 80-year-old cancer patient
Police in Ocala, Florida, arrested a 31-year-old homeless man on Friday morning following a 33-hour search for the individual they believe raped an 80-year-old cancer patient.
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby
Two California gang members have been charged with the killings of six family members inside their California home
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Click2Houston.com
Hannah McNair on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘Man, did we get the right one. That’s a home run’
HOUSTON – A revolving door at the head coach’s office at NRG Stadium has finally stopped spinning with the arrival of DeMeco Ryans. Since coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired in 2020, the Texans have technically had three head coaches, including interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley and Lovie Smith.
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
12 Catholic school students and their chaperones were removed from The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum after refusing to remove their pro-life beanies.
Fox News
953K+
Followers
5K+
Post
737M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0