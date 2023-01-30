ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Models in Bra, Cardigan & Sandals for Coach’s Spring 2023 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez brought a sleek take to knitwear — with heels to match — in Coach’s newest campaign.

For the brand’s spring 2023 campaign, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new shot, as seen on Instagram . In the photo, Lopez can be seen modeling in pieces from Stuart Vevers’ newest collection for the New York-based label, featuring a black bra top and matching high-waisted leather shorts. Layered atop was an oversized cable-knit cream cardigan with patches of blue and yellow. Completing her ensemble were sparkling gold hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, the “This Is Me…Then” musician slipped on a set of Coach’s popular Kellie mules. Her iteration of the $225 style featured soft chalk-white uppers across its signature padded woven toe straps — smoothly accentuated with a rounded “C” logo — squared toes and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. The style added a sultry finish to her ensemble, while remaining versatile for everyday wear. It’s also grown as a top shoe in Coach’s seasonal collections, currently released in hues including black, brown, tan and deep red.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

