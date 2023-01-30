ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 8

Related
fox5dc.com

2 injured during shooting in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two people were injured during a shooting in Gaithersburg. The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of N Summit Avenue near Girard Street. Police say they arrived to find two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Montgomery County...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identities Of Two Suspects

(Photos from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Urbana, MD (MO) The Frederick County Sheriff Office needs the public’s help identifying two individuals in relation to the January 15th robbery of Urbana Liquors located at 3521 John Simmons Street. Three individuals entered the store and began gathering merchandise close to...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

'Coward': Police continue investigation into deadly shooting, car crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later, police are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Fox News

953K+
Followers
5K+
Post
737M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy