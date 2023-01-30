ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader

(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.The firm sued the Johnsons in 2021, saying they had failed to pay $7,500 for legal work performed in the fall of 2020 in connection with the case "United States v. Johnson."Johnson, a Republican from Osceola County, served six years in the state Legislature,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Increase in edible marijuana overdoses in children reported

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New poison control research revealed the number of kids who accidentally ate marijuana-laced candy has jumped dramatically in the last five years. In Michigan, the number of children ages 0-5 who had adverse reactions after marijuana edibles climbed from 25 in 2018 to 188 in 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy