(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.The firm sued the Johnsons in 2021, saying they had failed to pay $7,500 for legal work performed in the fall of 2020 in connection with the case "United States v. Johnson."Johnson, a Republican from Osceola County, served six years in the state Legislature,...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO