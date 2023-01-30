Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Staffing shortages stretching corrections officers to their limit
There are over 800 vacancies throughout the 31 prisons in Michigan. Employees already on staff are having to work doubles just to fill the gap.
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
(AP) - A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the Grand Rapids law firm Secrest Wardle.The firm sued the Johnsons in 2021, saying they had failed to pay $7,500 for legal work performed in the fall of 2020 in connection with the case "United States v. Johnson."Johnson, a Republican from Osceola County, served six years in the state Legislature,...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
Tragic Discovery in Michigan: Bodies of Missing Rap Artists Found in Abandoned Apartment
The families of three missing rap artists received the news they had feared the most: their loved ones' bodies were found in an abandoned apartment in Michigan. The police think that there was foul play involved in the deaths of the three musicians. An investigation is being done to find out what happened.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
‘They did not know your secret.’ Judge sentences Michigan man to prison in 25-year-old homicide
FLINT, MI – For more than 20 years, Michael Bur had a secret – a secret that he kept from friends, family and tried to hide from himself with the help of drugs and alcohol. But on Nov. 10, 2021, that secret was made public.
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
YAHOO!
Michigan inmate dying of cancer begs Gov. Whitmer for freedom after 46 years
For eight days this summer, Theresa Dunlap lay shackled to a hospital bed, battling stage 4 lung cancer and COVID-19 while mold grew in her chemo port. The 66-year-old prisoner pleaded through tears for the chains to be removed, but was met with a stony silence that continues to torment her.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments targeted in ransomware attacks
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Multiple Wayne County police agencies were targeted on Friday in a ransomware attack but were able to thwart a data breach thanks to quick actions. The details of what agencies were impacted and when by a cyberattack are still emerging, but Wyandotte Police Lt. Neil Hunter said they noticed a lot of phishing emails this week sent to officers and city workers.
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
WWMTCw
Increase in edible marijuana overdoses in children reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New poison control research revealed the number of kids who accidentally ate marijuana-laced candy has jumped dramatically in the last five years. In Michigan, the number of children ages 0-5 who had adverse reactions after marijuana edibles climbed from 25 in 2018 to 188 in 2022.
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
Michigan WIC clients will no longer have formula brand options as supply chain regulates
After almost a year of brand choice, Michigan families who receive benefits through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will have to transition to Similac formulas starting March 1. Supply chain issues have been resolved, and based on Similac manufacturer Abbott’s recent production levels, the health...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Michigan Woman Finds Mysterious Package On Street While Walking To Work
Here's what was inside.
