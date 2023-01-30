Historian Dr. Lindsay Gary felt a passion to showcase the beauty and richness of multiple spots around Houston that would be historically significant within Black communities of the region. But she quickly realized over the course of her analysis that some of those sites had simply disappeared. In her research, she also discovered a vintage book published in 1915 called, "The Red Book of Houston." This interesting artifact would depict an older Houston after the Civil War filled with prosperous and successful Blacks during a time of social and political upheaval. So what happened to those areas of African American wealth? Could the threat of Blacks faring better among Whites of southern states pose this much of an impact for these pockets of prosperity to be completely diminished—right here in the Bayou City? Stay tuned as Host Eddie Robinson chats unguarded with genealogist and professor-scholar, Dr. Lindsay Gary. The acclaimed writer of "The New Red Book," takes us on a compelling journey of how she's paid tribute to the original ‘Red Book' by shining a spotlight on several little-known entities of Houston's past as well as a number of pop cultural destinations that celebrate the vibrant spirit and heritage of those Black enterprises that remain strongholds of today and hopefully for more years to come.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO