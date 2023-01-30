Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication
Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Santa Fe High School shooter remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, further dragging on 5-year-old case
The man who shot 10 people to death and wounded 13 others at a Houston-area high school in 2018 will remain committed to a state-run mental health institution for up to 12 more months, further delaying a trial as the mass shooting's five-year anniversary approaches. A judge in Galveston County...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Officer-involved shooting prompted lockdown at Wisdom High School, suspects in custody
A suspect has been arrested after running into Wisdom High School located at 6529 Beverly Hill St. The incident prompted the school to go into lockdown. The Houston Police Department confirmed that at around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, there was an officer involved shooting in the 6400 block of Westheimer near an apartment complex and a suspect was shot.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston violent crime dropped by 10 percent in 2022, police survey shows
Houston saw a nearly 10 percent decrease in murders and other violent crimes from 2021 to 2022 – a sharper year-over-year decline than the United States as a whole – according to a nationwide report released Thursday by a professional organization for police executives. The Major Cities Chiefs...
houstonpublicmedia.org
County approves additional funding for law enforcement (Feb. 2, 2023)
On Thursday’s show: Harris County Commissioners have approved close to $10 million in additional funding for law enforcement, namely the sherriff's and district attorney's offices — though not without some drama. News 88.7’s Andrew Schneider tells us what happened. Also this hour: A regulatory feud is threatening...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s City Council chamber named after former secretary who served for nearly 7 decades
The City of Houston's Council Chamber is now named after former City Secretary Anna Russell who served the city for nearly 70 years. Russell is known as Houston's longest-serving employee. Over her time spent as secretary of the city, she was part of the term of 9 Houston mayors. Anna...
houstonpublicmedia.org
University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student
The university distributed vests to theater students after an officer drew a gun on a Black student rehearsing a violent scene last year. Officials walked back the requirement amid recent student criticism. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County District Attorney’s Office overspends on raises, then asks for $4.3 million for new hires
Harris County commissioners voted to provide more than $4 million to the District Attorney's office to hire 15 new prosecutors. The vote followed a revelation the DA's office had exceeded its budget in order to fund raises for current staff. County budget director Daniel Ramos told commissioners that District Attorney...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Celebrating Teachers and Educators for the Work They Do in Shaping the Futures of Children
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Teachers and educators are one of the most important influences on our children's lives and go above and beyond to enrich...
houstonpublicmedia.org
I SEE U, Episode 73: The (Black) Woman in Red
Historian Dr. Lindsay Gary felt a passion to showcase the beauty and richness of multiple spots around Houston that would be historically significant within Black communities of the region. But she quickly realized over the course of her analysis that some of those sites had simply disappeared. In her research, she also discovered a vintage book published in 1915 called, "The Red Book of Houston." This interesting artifact would depict an older Houston after the Civil War filled with prosperous and successful Blacks during a time of social and political upheaval. So what happened to those areas of African American wealth? Could the threat of Blacks faring better among Whites of southern states pose this much of an impact for these pockets of prosperity to be completely diminished—right here in the Bayou City? Stay tuned as Host Eddie Robinson chats unguarded with genealogist and professor-scholar, Dr. Lindsay Gary. The acclaimed writer of "The New Red Book," takes us on a compelling journey of how she's paid tribute to the original ‘Red Book' by shining a spotlight on several little-known entities of Houston's past as well as a number of pop cultural destinations that celebrate the vibrant spirit and heritage of those Black enterprises that remain strongholds of today and hopefully for more years to come.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texans split on removing Confederate holidays, CRT in colleges, poll finds
A new study sought to gauge public opinion among Texans on a range of controversial topics that may find their way onto the state legislative docket this year, such as gender-affirming care for children and the definition of marriage in the Texas Constitution. The poll from the Hobby School of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Maintaining a Healthy Heart and Minimizing the Risk of Heart Disease; Plus, What You Need to Know About Microchipping Your Pets
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. The City of Houston's law requiring pet owners to microchip their dogs and cats, goes into effect today, February 1, 2023....
houstonpublicmedia.org
A new exhibit highlighting various religions is coming to Houston’s Children’s Museum in 2024
The Children's Museum received a $2.5 million grant through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative for a religion-themed exhibit opening in 2024. The announcement comes at a time when the United Nations are celebrating the annual World Interfaith Harmony Week, which is from Feb. 1 to 7. The week is a time to seek harmony between citizens of the world, regardless of faith.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Encore Houston, Episode 193: Houston Jazz Collective – Nellie McKay
On this episode of Encore Houston, Nellie McKay takes the stage at Miller Outdoor Theatre with the Houston Jazz Collective, performing at the 2022 Houston Jazz Festival!. LES BROWN/BEN HOMER/BUD GREEN: Sentimental Journey. DUKE ELLINGTON/MANNY KURTZ: In a Sentimental Mood. THELONIUS MONK/DENZIL BEST: Bemsha Swing. GENE DE PAUL/DON RAYE: You...
houstonpublicmedia.org
A Major League typo: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The History and Future of the Circus; Plus, How Cirque du Soleil is Leading a New Concept of the Circus
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. First, we talk with Jennifer Lécuyer, artistic director for KOOZA, a production by Cirque du Soleil, who explains the history of...
Comments / 0