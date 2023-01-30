ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Chronicle

Duke vs. UNC preview: Frontcourt

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches, backcourts and wings. Finally, here is the frontcourt:. While plenty of talent will...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke vs. UNC preview: Wings

As this year’s first edition of the Tobacco Road Rivalry approaches, the Blue Zone looks at each of the positional battles between Duke and North Carolina prior to Saturday night. Previously, we looked at the benches and backcourts. Up next are the wings:. With freshman Dariq Whitehead ruled questionable...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Take of the week: Duke men's basketball is primed for a strong regular-season finish

To say it has been a season of ups and downs for Duke would be an understatement. The Blue Devils are undefeated at home with some big wins against strong teams like Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Miami. At the same time, the squad from Durham has also blown some bad games on the road. Duke lost to a relatively weak Virginia Tech team, was blown out by N.C. State by a whopping 24 points and narrowly escaped what should have been an easy win against Boston College.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Film room: Duke men's basketball needs to limit star North Carolina trio

Duke men’s basketball takes on North Carolina at home Saturday. Ahead of this pivotal matchup, the Blue Zone is here to provide film insights:. At 16-6, the Blue Devils are heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The young team, which has had its share of ups and downs this season, has the chance to grab a statement win against North Carolina. Saturday marks another chapter in the historic Tobacco Road rivalry, as Duke seeks to earn vengeance over North Carolina for the two biggest losses of its prior season.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

'We don't know each other': Duke men's basketball's rivalry with North Carolina through students' eyes

The Duke-North Carolina rivalry is in its own realm of competition. Just about any list of top sports foes will have the two schools in the top five—Bleacher Report once ranked it as the No. 1 American sports rivalry, beating all of the great professional rivalries like Yankees-Red Sox and Celtics-Lakers. The hate between the two schools is legendary, and when they share a court, field or any other playing space, things can tend to get ugly.
DURHAM, NC

