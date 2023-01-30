Read full article on original website
A biting breeze as we escape the deep freeze
It’s a dangerously cold start to the weekend. This blend of cold and wind can lead to frost bite in less than an hour if you are not properly covered up. The skies did fill with some cloud cover overnight which keeps the air temps from tumbling any further. The skies are dry so there is no snow around, but always be on the lookout for ice on sidewalks as you walk, and on bridges and overpasses as you drive.
Dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Bitter cold temperatures are ahead for Metro Detroit Thursday night and Friday as a wind chill advisory goes into effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Overnight lows will drop into the low end of the single digits, but once you factor in the wind, we will see wind chills around 15 degrees below zero. With these types of conditions, there is a high risk of frostbite for exposed skin after just 30 minutes.
Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here
Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.
Metro Detroit weather: Waking up to Wind Chill Advisories
4 Warn Weather – The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties this morning, but continues for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 9 a.m. Sunrise is at 7:45 a.m. Bitterly cold conditions are expected today as an...
Corewell, formerly Beaumont, lifts some visitor restrictions at Metro Detroit hospitals
Visitor restrictions have been lifted at all eight Corewell Health East hospitals, formerly known as Beaumont Health, in Metro Detroit due to a drop in respiratory illness spread. Corewell announced Wednesday, Feb. 1, that visitor restrictions have been lifted for children and COVID-19 patients, effective immediately. Children 5 years old...
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
Driver flees cops through bridge toll booth, has 3 tires flattened, ends up in Port Huron snow bank
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stalking suspect fleeing from St. Clair County police sped through an empty toll booth, had three of his four tires flattened by stop sticks, and eventually crashed into a patrol vehicle and a Port Huron snow bank. Man flees stalking investigation scene. Deputies...
Oakland County college closing large campus, residents concerned about what site may become
WATERFORD, Mich. – Oakland Community College is closing a large campus in Waterford and residents are concerned about what the site may become in the future. It’s a game-changing decision few saw coming in Oakland County -- Oakland Community College is closing a large campus. The Oakland Community...
Michigan leaders fight to secure Selfridge air base’s future with new mission
Michigan leaders were making the case to bring a new air force mission to Selfridge Air Base in a series of new letters to the Air Force. Every member of the House of Representatives from Michigan, except Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI14), both Senators Debbie Stabenow (D), Gary Peters (D), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have sent letters to the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendell.
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
Man allegedly tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading police on wild chase
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Police say a man may have tried to abduct someone in Sanilac County before leading officials on a wild chase in St. Clair County. The incident occurred Wednesday (Feb. 1) just after 12 a.m. as Central Dispatch aired a “Be on the lookout” from Sanilac County for a dark-colored sedan resembling an Impala.
Clinton Township woman sentenced to jail after embezzling money from senior care facility residents
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township woman convicted of embezzling money from residents of a senior care facility was sentenced on Thursday. Tina Coleman, 47, was sentenced to six months in Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the 6 in custody) and she will have to pay $73,521.68 in restitution after she is released from jail.
Oxford High School employees want out of school shooting lawsuit
OXFORD, Mich. – A judge will make her decision “sooner rather than later” after hearing arguments on whether employees at Oxford High School can be sued over the fatal shooting of four students. Families of Tate Myre and Justin Shilling filed a civil lawsuit against teachers, counselors,...
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. – Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
