It’s a dangerously cold start to the weekend. This blend of cold and wind can lead to frost bite in less than an hour if you are not properly covered up. The skies did fill with some cloud cover overnight which keeps the air temps from tumbling any further. The skies are dry so there is no snow around, but always be on the lookout for ice on sidewalks as you walk, and on bridges and overpasses as you drive.

3 HOURS AGO