Truck tech at Manifest, shipping alliances crack and the art of duty drawback – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is joined by Covenant’s Matt McLelland. Both guys just red-eyed from Manifest in Vegas and are going to get into what truck tech was buzzworthy for a major over-the-road carrier. What’s going on with shipping? Campbell University’s Sal Mercogliano talks...
Make last-mile logistics more sustainable with 3 key initiatives
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Every sector in the global economy plays an important part in reducing carbon footprints and curbing greenhouse gas emissions, including the supply chain. Last-mile delivery is a large contributor as consumer demands for fast, convenient delivery continue to grow.
Freightliner SuperTruck II looks for technology life after research
LAS VEGAS — For the $20 million it spent on the Freightliner Cascadia SuperTruck II program, Daimler Truck North America expects some of the advanced technology to find its way into production. That’s what happened after SuperTruck I, an $80 million split between DTNA and the Department of Energy...
Potential FTC probe caps whirlwind week for Amazon
Another week, another whirlwind of news surrounding e-commerce’s resident superpower. Capping a week of news about investigations, cutbacks and worse-than-expected earnings, The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) faces a potential antitrust lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission in the coming months. According to sources...
The Stockout:Retailers, CPGs at odds over packaged goods pricing
A frequent topic over the past two years has been the increasingly contentious relationship between consumer packaged goods companies and their retail partners. In that time, CPGs have gone to retailers asking for price increases more frequently in response to persistent cost increases. Even with frequent price hikes and fewer promotions that resulted in on-shelf prices up ~15% year over year (y/y) on top of near double-digit increases the year before, most CPGs experienced significant pressure on gross margins the past two years. CPGs’ costs simply change faster in response to shifts in commodity prices than retail prices do. So in a period of rising costs, they’re playing catch-up.
Amazon posts better-than-expected Q4 revenue, EPS dips
Amazon.com Inc. late Thursday posted fourth-quarter diluted earnings of 3 cents per share, below analysts’ consensus of 17 cents per share and a far cry from the $1.39-per-share level of the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales rose 9% to $149.2 billion, which beat analysts’ expectations. Excluding a $5 billion...
Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition
Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
Running on Ice: Georgia expanding cold storage capacity
Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. The Port of Savannah has seen what...
